The Scottsboro girls basketball team picked up road win over a rival Friday night.
The Wildcats built a double-digit halftime lead on the way to downing rival and former area foe Fort Payne 47-36.
It was Scottsboro’s third straight win vs. Fort Payne, a streak that included last season’s Class 6A Area 15 Tournament championship game.
Scottsboro (3-2) led 10-8 after one quarter before outscoring Fort Payne 12-4 in the second quarter to build a 22-12 halftime advantage. The Wildcats led Fort Payne 43-31 after three quarters.
Alyssa Paschal scored 12 points and Jadaya Edmondson netted 11 for Scottsboro, which also got eight from Madison Rains, six from Bree Sexton and five each from Adair Holland and Morgan Perkins.
Lydia Crane and Meredith Jackson scored 16 and 10 points respectively for Fort Payne (6-2).
NSM 65, Section 25 — At Higdon, North Sand Mountain opened Class 2A Area 15 play with a win over a county rival.
NSM (8-2, 1-0) led 19-6 after one quarter, 42-10 at halftime and 56-17 atfter three quarters.
Kayden Reyes totaled 15 points, four assists and three steals and Rylee Reyes had 13 points, nine rebounds and three steals for the Bison while Ashely Shrader had nine points and 10 rebounds, Raygan Weldon had eight points and eight rebounds, Madison Renfro had eight points, Ella Spurgin had six points, four assists and two steals and Kolbie Bobo had four points, four rebounds and three steals
Kaelyn Browning scored five points, Lluvia Soria and Makenna Arndt had four each and Taegan Whitmire added three for Section (3-6, 0-1), which also two points each from Alli Romans, Millie Gentry and Julie Varner and one from JoAnna Newsom.
Skyline 63, Valley Head 20 — At Skyline, the Vikings posted their 47th straight win in area play/area tournament play with a convincing Class 1A Area 15 win over Valley Head Friday night.
Skyline (5-2, 1-0), which has not lost in area play since the 2016-17 season, raced in front 22-6 after one quarter before leading 41-10 at halftime and 59-14 after three quarters.
Five Vikings scored in double figures, led by Kaina King’s 14 points. Skyline also got 13 points from Lexie Stucky, 12 from Audra Bellomy, 10 each from Kenzie Manning and Blakely Stucky and two each from Sage Lewis and Brinlee Potts.
Jenna McKenzie scored 12 points for Valley Head (2-2, 0-2).
Ider 69, Pisgah 55 — At Ider, visiting five-time reigning state champion Pisgah had its 22-game winning streak snapped and its 35-game winning streak in area play snapped in Friday’s loss to Class 2A Area 15 foe Ider.
Pisgah (4-1, 0-1) had not lost in area play, regular season or area tournament play, since the 2016-17 season.
The Eagles fell behind 16-9 after one quarter and trailed 24-15 at halftime and 48-31 after three quarters.
Kallie Tinker scored 16 points and Campbell Barron netted 15 for Pisgah, which also got seven each from Piper Anderson and Ashton Childress, four from Madeline Flammia and three each from Jaley Keller and Paisley Patalas.
Ider (4-4, 1-0) freshman McKinley Traylor scored a game-high 34 points in the victory, including making 20 of 21 free-throw attempts in the game and all 14 of her fourth-quarter attempts. The Hornets also got 10 points from Kennzie Smith.
DAR 61, Woodville 42 — At Woodville, DAR pulled away in the second half to post the win over the Panthers Friday night.
Woodville (6-3) trailed just 17-12 after one quarter and 29-23 at halftime before DAR upped its lead to 45-34 after three quarters.
Jessica Sirten scored a team-high 22 points for Woodville. The Panthers also got eight points from Lannah Grace Beard, six from Karlee Hutchens, three from Anna Robertson, two from Michaela Jones and one from Kallie Brown.
Lauren Buchanan scored 34 points for DAR while Caitlyn O’Neal contributed 15.
Saturday
NSM 70, Valley Head 57 — At Higdon, the Bison built an early double-digit lead and made it last in a win over visiting Valley Head.
NSM (9-2) led 23-12, 35-21 and 50-36 at the quarter breaks.
Kayden Reyes finished with 16 points, three assists and three steals, Madison Renfro had 13 points and five rebounds, Ashley Shrader had eight points, 12 rebounds and two blocks and Ella Spurgin had 10 points and three rebounds for the Bison. NSM also got eight points from Kolbie Bobo, six from Kam Patterson, four points and four rebounds from Rylee Reyes and two points and four rebounds from Abby Shaffer.
Sophia Blair scored 19 points and Jenna McKenzie netted 12 for Valley Head (2-3).
Monday
Pisgah 57, Madison County 51 — At Gurley, the Eagles held off Madison County’s fourth-quarter comeback attempt to secure the victory.
Pisgah (5-1) enjoyed double-figure leads of 17-7, 34-23 and 48-26 at the quarter breaks.
Piper Anderson scored six fourth-quarter points to help Pisgah thwart the Madison County rally and closed with a game-high 15 points. Kallie Tinker scored 13 points, Paisley Patalas netted 11 and Ashton Childress added 10 for the Eagles, who also got five from Madeline Flammia and three from Alex Wright.
Kaitlyn Lane and Jaedyn Stephens scored 11 points each and Shelby Hill added 10 for Madison County.
