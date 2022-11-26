The Woodville girls basketball team opened play in the Woodville Thanksgiving Tournament with a win over a county rival.
The Panthers outscored North Jackson 20-10 in the fourth quarter to post a 57-47 win on Monday.
Woodville (4-1) trailed 11-10 after one quarter and 24-22 at halftime before tying the game at 37-all after three quarters. Jessica Sirten scored 13 of her game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Panthers to the win.
Karlee Hutchens scored seven points for Woodville while Michaela Jones and Anna Robertson netted six each, Kallie Brown added five, Jerzey Jones had four and Lannah Grace Beard had three. Calena Coffey scored 21 points for North Jackson (0-3), which also got seven from Avery Wynne, five each from Peyton Hill and Sheyann Brown, three each from Abby Guess and Sarah Kate Garner and one from Camryn Case.
NSM 58, Randolph 48 — At Woodville, North Sand Mountain built a double-digit lead after one quarter Monday on the way to handing Class 4A Randolph its first loss.
NSM (5-1) enjoyed an 18-6 lead at the end of the first quarter before leading 32-21 at halftime and 44-31 after three quarters.
Kayden Reyes had a double-double of 22 points and 11 assists for the Bison while also totaling four steals and three rebounds.
Kam Patterson finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and seven steals and Madison Renfro scored eight points for NSM while Ashley Shrader had six points, nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals, Kolbie Bobo had seven points, eight rebounds and four steals, Rylee Reyes had four points and three rebounds and Raygan Weldon had two points and four rebounds.
Tuesday
North Jackson 62, Randolph 60 — The Chiefs rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to notch their first win of the season during play in the Woodville Thanksgiving Tournament.
North Jackson (1-3) trailed 22-15 after one quarter and 34-28 at halftime before moving in front 44-43 after three quarters. The Chiefs took the lead for good midway through the fourth quarter after a pair of 3-pointers from Abby Guess and Camryn Case and Sarah Kate Garner’s layup. Randolph cut the lead to three with a minute remaining and had possession when Garner got a steal and Peyton Hill got a putback to put the Chiefs up 60-55, and Avery Wynne got an open lane to the basket for a layup for a 62-55 lead with 20 seconds remaining.
Wynne finished with 17 points, Guess added 13 and Case had 10 for North Jackson, which also got eight from Garner, six from Sheyann Brown and four each from Hill and Aubrey Smith.
Madison DeOro scored 29 points for Randolph (5-2), which is coached by former North Jackson varsity boys head coach and Pisgah alum Zac Barringer.
NSM 74, Woodville 43 — North Sand Mountain used a second-quarter surge to jumpstart a convincing win over a county rival during the Woodville Thanksgiving Tournament on Tuesday.
NSM (6-1) led 18-11 after one quarter before outscoring the Panthers 21-11 in the second quarter to stretch its advantage to 39-22 at halftime. The Bison’s lead grew to 66-33 after three quarters.
Kam Patterson hit five 3-pointers and closed with 19 points, two assists and three steals for NSM while Rylee Reyes had 13 points, six rebounds and three steals, Kolbie Bobo had nine points and three assists and Kayden Reyes had eight points and 11 assists. NSM also got eight points, eight rebounds and three steal from Abby Shaffer, seven points and seven rebounds from Ashley Shrader, four points, three rebounds and three steals from Madison Renfro, three points and four rebounds from Ella Spurgin and three points and two rebounds from Raygan Weldon.
Lannah Grace Beard scored 16 points and Jessica Sirten added 13 for Woodville (4-2), which also got eight from Kallie Brown and two each from Anna Robertson and Karlee Hutchens.
Sure Shot Thanksgiving
Tournament (Guntersville)
Monday
Scottsboro 74, Sylacauga 28 — At Guntersville, five Wildcats scored in double figures as Scottsboro coasted past fellow Class 5A team Sylacauga on the opening day of the Sure Shot Thanksgiving Tournament at the Supreme Courts facility in Guntersville.
Scottsboro (1-1) raced in front to a 22-8 lead after one quarter and led 40-22 at halftime and 70-28 after three quarters.
Jadaya Edmondson scored 15 points and Madison Rains and Adair Holland scored 14 each for the Wildcats, who also got 11 from Morgan Perkins, 10 from Bree Sexton, eight from Alyssa Paschal and two from Grace White.
Pisgah 57, Arab 54 — At Guntersville, reigning Class 2A state champion Pisgah opened its season by fending off Class 5A Arab.
Pisgah (1-0) led 16-15, 33-29 and 48-40 at the quarter breaks and led by as many as 10 in the fourth quarter before Arab rallied to take a one-point lead. But Kallie Tinker’s steal and layup and Campbell Barron’s free throws put the Eagles back in front for good.
Tinker scored a game-high 21 points for Pisgah while Barron had 10, Paisley Patalas and Ashton Childress had nine each and Piper Anderson had seven.
Deshler 50, Skyline 33 — Skyline fell to reigning Class 4A state champion Deshler.
Skyline (2-2) trailed 9-3, 15-11 and 35-24 at the quarter breaks.
Kaina King led the Vikings with 14 points while Blakley Stucky netted nine, Brinlee Potts added eight and Lexie Stucky had two.
Chloe Siegal scored 22 points for Deshler (1-0).
Albertville 54, Section 31 — The Lions fell to Class 7A Albertville on Day 1 of the Sure Shot Thanksgiving Tournament.
Section (2-4) trailed 18-6, 33-13 and 46-23 at the quarter breaks.
Joanna Newsom led the Lions with eight points while London Robertson, Mille Gentry and Alli Romans scored seven each and Julianna Varner had two.
Tuesday
Pisgah 73, Fayetteville (Tenn.) 43 — Kallie Tinker sank nine 3-pointers to lead Pisgah’s convincing win over an out-of-state foe.
Tinker finished with a game-high 30 points for Pisgah (2-0), which led 21-8, 34-26 and 57-36 at the quarter breaks. Paisley Patalas sank four 3-pointers and closed with 17 points for the Eagles while Campbell Barron netted 10 points, Alex Wright had seven, Lauren Smith had four, Piper Anderson had three and Ashton Childress had two.
Section 61, DAR 55 (OT) — Section avenged a Nov. 17 loss to Class 4A DAR with an overtime win.
Section (3-4) led 16-13, 23-21 and 39-34 at the quarter breaks before the game went to overtime tied 51-all. But the Lions got a 3-pointer from Taegan Whitmire and made 7-of-10 free throws to close out the win.
Kaelyn Browning finished with 16 points to lead Section while Whitmire had nine, Karlie Hancock had eight, Joanna Newsom and Lluvia Soria had six each and Julie Varner had five.
Leading scorers for DAR (1-5) were Ansley Barnes with 13 points, Lauren Buchanan with 11 and Bella Toquero with 10.
Skyline 47, Hayden 41 — The Vikings made 8 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter to secure the win over Class 5A Hayden.
Skyline (3-2) led 15-12 after one quarter and trailed 27-26 at halftime before taking a 33-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
Kaina King scored 13 points and Kenzie Manning netted nine for the Vikings, who also got eight from Brinlee Potts, six from Blakely Stucky and three each from Jaslynn Wilkinson, Lexie Stucky and Audra Bellomy.
James Clemens 50, Scottsboro 43 — The Wildcats fell to Class 7A James Clemens at the Sure Shot Thanksgiving Tournament.
Wednesday
Skyline 62, Arab 36 — Skyline shut out Arab in the opening quarter and cruised to win over the 5A Knights at the Sure Shot Thanksgiving Tournament in Guntersville.
Skyline (4-2) built a 20-0 lead after one quarter before leading 44-14 at halftime and 56-25 after three quarters.
Kaina King scored 19 points, Lexie Stucky netted 14 and Blakely Stucky added 10 for Skyline, which also got nine from Kenzie Manning, five from Audra Bellomy, three from Jaslynn Wilkinson and two from Brinlee Potts.
Scottsboro 60, Hayden 28 — Scottsboro built a double-digit halftime lead and then outscored Hayden 20-0 in the third quarter on the way to closing out the Sure Shot Thanksgiving Tournament with a victory.
Scottsboro (2-2) led 17-7 after one quarter and 34-23 at halftime before holding Hayden scoreless in the third quarter while building a 54-23 advantage.
Jadaya Edmondson scored a team-high 14 points, Adair Holland added 13 and Bree Sexton netted 11 for Scottsboro, which also got nine from Madison Rains, four each from Ella White and Morgan Perkins, three from Alyssa Paschal and two from Grace White.
Fayetteville (Tenn.) 67, Section 43 — Fayetteville used a big third quarter to break open a close game and defeat the Lions on the final day of the Sure Shot Thanksgiving Tournament at the Supreme Courts facility in Guntersville.
Section trailed 15-8 after one quarter and cut the deficit to 28-24 at halftime before being outscored 22-10 in the third quarter as Fayetteville carried a 50-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
Taegan Whitmire scored a team-high 10 points while Julie Varner, Makenna Arndt, Joanna Newsom and Millie Gentry had six points each for Section, which also got four for Alli Romans and three each from Kalie Hancock and Jasmine Jonathan.
Whitwell (Tennessee) Thanksgiving Tournament
Wednesday
Huntland (Tenn.) 77, North Jackson 55 — Huntland overcame a six-point halftime deficit to down the Chiefs in the Whitwell Thanksgiving Tournament.
North Jackson (1-4) led 11-10 after one quarter and 36-30 at halftime before Huntland rallied in front 54-45 after three quarters and outscored North Jackson 23-10 in the final frame.
Sarah Kate Garner scored 16 points and Calena Coffey added 12 points for the Chiefs, who also got nine points each from Sheyann Brown and Avery Wynne, four from Camryn Case, three from Abby Guess and two from Aubrey Smith.
Sylvania Thanksgiving
Tournament
Wednesday
Boaz 71, NSM 66 (OT) — North Sand Mountain rallied from a 27-point first-half deficit to face overtime before falling to Class 5A Boaz.
NSM (6-2) trailed 23-7 after one quarter and 43-22 at halftime before starting its comeback, pulling within 49-37 after three quarters before tying the game at 57-all at the end of regulation.
Kolbie Bobo recorded 15 points, five rebounds and two steals and Kayden Reyes had 14 points, 11 assists and there steals for NSM while Kam Patterson had 12 points and seven rebounds and Ashley Shrader had eight points, six rebounds and two blocks. The Bison also got eight points from Ella Spurgin, three points from Kali Kirkpatrick, three points and three rebounds from Rylee Reyes, two points, five rebounds and two assists from Madison Renfro and two points and five rebounds from Abby Shaffer.
Jazira Roberts scored 18 points for Boaz while Oaslyn Minor had 13 points and Alexus Ashley had 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.