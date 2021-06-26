Darrell Kirk spent four years helping Northeast Alabama Community College get its men’s and women’s golf program off the ground.
Now he said he’s ready for someone else to have the opportunity to take it to another level.
Kirk has resigned as the program’s men’s and women’s head golf coach after spending four seasons on the job.
“I loved working with the kids. I just wish it could’ve started when I was younger,” Kirk said with a laugh. “I really enjoyed it, but it was time.”
Kirk was a standout athlete at Bridgeport High School before becoming a long time coach at North Sand Mountain High School, where he held varsity head-coaching tenures with the NSM football, girls basketball and golf teams. He later serves as the principal at Bryant and Bridgeport schools before retiring.
Kirk was inducted into the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.
Kirk came out coaching retirement in 2017 to become the head coach of NACC’s golf teams as the school fielded its first athletic program since the 1980s.
Kirk thanked NACC president Dr. David Campbell and NACC athletic director Chad Gorham and “the many others” at Northeast “that did what they could to help” the program. He was expressed gratitude to Dogwood Hills Golf and Gardens owner Doris Slater and Goose Pond Colony Director of Golf Ashley Parrett for their help to the teams.
“I was excited to (coach) again and really enjoyed working the young people again,” Kirk said. “There’s a lot of travel involved in, a lot of time in it, and I felt like that was time I was taking away from my grandkids. It was time for me to give it up and let someone else have a try to do it better. I know there are bright and big things (ahead) for the program.”
