The defending Class 1A state champion and top-ranked Skyline varsity girls basketball team gave head coach Ronnie McCarver a win on the night the coach was honored with the school gymnasium being officially named “Ronnie McCarver Gymnasium.”
McCarver has been the Vikings coach since 2013, leading them to one state championship, one state runner-up, two Northeast Regional championships, five regional finals appearances, seven regional appearances, six area tournament championships and seven Jackson County Tournament finals appearance. McCarver is currently 791-308 during his coaching career and is 353-134 as Skyline’s varsity girls coach. He also went 165-65 with two Jackson County Tournament championship, eight area tournament titles and six regional appearances while coaching the Skyline varsity boys from 2013-20.
Skyline (12-3) led 12-5, 29-12 and 47-17 at the quarter breaks.
Kaina King led all scorers with 27 points. Skyline also got 10 points from Gracie Rowell, eight from Blakely Stucky, five each from Lexi Stucky and Brinlee Potts and four from Kenzie Manning. Madison Armstrong scored five points for Section (5-8).
Pisgah 76, Sylvania 40 — At Pisgah, the Class 2A defending state champion and top-ranked Eagles dominance on their home court continued Friday with a win over last season’s Class 3A state runner-up.
It was the 56th consecutive win for Pisgah at Carey Ellison Gymnasium, a streak that began in December 2016.
Pisgah (10-2) led 18-5, 35-18 and 61-27 at the quarter breaks.
Kallie Tinker swished six 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 28 points for Pisgah. Molly Heard closed with 19 points for the Eagles while Piper Anderson and Campbell Barron both scored six points each and Paisley Patalas had five.
South Pittsburg 68, North Jackson 32 — At South Pittsburg, Tennessee, the host team avenged a loss at North Jackson four days earlier with Monday’s win.
North Jackson (1-9) trailed 11-9, 32-13 and 45-21 after three quarters.
Leading scorers for North Jackson were Bailey Abernathy with nine points, Sara Garner with eight, Peyton Hill with six and Avery Wynne with five. Cassie Andry scored 17 points and Sydney Boggs added 11 for South Pittsburg (3-8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.