The Scottsboro track and field coach Luke Robinson believes big things are ahead for a young SHS girls team, and thinks those big things to come started with a strong postseason performance this season.
Scottsboro sent a number of athletes to the state meet, posting four Top-10 finishes during the AHSAA Track and Field Championships' Class 6A State Meet in Gulf Shores last weekend.
Scottsboro finished tied for 17th in the 6A girls standings with 12 points, with Mountain Brook winning the state title with 116 points and Northridge second with 111.5.
Of Scottsboro's athletes that scored points during the state meet, only one was a senior.
“I was impressed with the girls. (Class) 6A is very tough. No. 1 we had 7-10 girls that weren't even seeded to go to state and did because we had a dominant sectionals. (Getting to state) was big for them. The future is bright,” said Robinson, whose team will compete in Class 5A the next two seasons.
The 4x800-meter relay team of Smith Bradford, Mia Martin, Ally Campbell and Emma Bradford posted Scottsboro's top finish, placing fifth with a time of 10:10.65).
Caroline Sanders had a big state meet, recording two Top-10 finishes and three total Top-15 finishes. The sophomore finished sixth in the triple jump (35 feet, 5 inches), seventh in the long jump (16-8.25) and 15th in the high jump (4-8).
Senior Amy Roberts finished sixth in the discus with a personal-record throw of 104-1 while senior Maddie Gossett was 12th (12:06.89), Ally Campbell 16th (12:18.76) and Emma Bradford 17th (12:18.98) in the 1600-meter run. Campbell also finished 20th in 3200 (5:36.93).
Ella Clair Hodges finished 13th (15-6.75) and senior Lauren Paradise was 16th (15-0.5) in the long jump, Jadaya Edmondson finished 14th (31-3) and Collins Bradford was 17th in the javelin (88-01) in the shot put while Smith Bradford was 16th in the 800-meter run (2:24.29), Martin, an eighth-grader, was 16th (1:00.78) in the 400 and 19th (2:26.98) in the 800 and seventh-grader Isabelle Nelson was the 20th in the 100-meter hurdles (18.47).
Scottsboro’s 4x400-relay team of Smith Bradford, Martin, Lela Moser and Cambree Bradford finished 14th with a time of (4:17.76).
