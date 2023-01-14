Bryant Kennamer

Bryant Kennamer gets between two Susan Moore defenders to score a bucket during Skyline's 77-58 win over the Bulldogs Wednesday night at Skyline High School.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Skyline varsity boys basketball team controlled its matchup with Susan Moore for most of the night before delivering a knockout punch late in the third quarter.

The Vikings closed the period on an 11-0 scoring run to build a double-digit lead on the way to a 77-58 victory Wednesday night.

