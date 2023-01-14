The Skyline varsity boys basketball team controlled its matchup with Susan Moore for most of the night before delivering a knockout punch late in the third quarter.
The Vikings closed the period on an 11-0 scoring run to build a double-digit lead on the way to a 77-58 victory Wednesday night.
Class 1A No. 9-ranked Skyline (15-6) led 21-18 after one quarter and 40-35 at halftime. Susan Moore cut the Vikings’ lead to 53-50 with just over two minutes left in the third quarter, but Jayten Prince scored underneath off an assist from Bryant Kennamer, Bickers nailed a 3-pointer and then converted a four-point play before Kennamer dropped in a runner in the closing seconds of the third quarter to give Skyline a 64-50 advantage. The Vikings lead grew as large as 23 in the fourth quarter.
Bickers hit five 3-pointers and closed with a game-high 20 points for Skyline while Will Avans scored 18 points, Kennamer and Scott York had 12 each, Dillon Stephens had eight and Prince had seven.
Angel Pacheco scored 15 points and Logan Blackwell added 11 for Susan Moore (12-6).
Skyline swept the season series with Bulldogs, who lost 57-47 in overtime to the Vikings back on Nov. 8.
Susan Moore 55, Skyline 45 — At Skyline, Class 3A No. 2-ranked Susan Moore held off 1A No. 2 Skyline’s fourth-quarter rally attempt to win a battle of 2021-22 state runners-up.
Skyline (17-3) trailed 14-9 after one quarter and 30-22 at halftime, and Susan Moore (17-3) pushed its lead to 46-30 after three quarters. The Vikings tried to rally in the fourth, getting a three-pointer from Kenzie Manning, a layup and a trey from Kaina King and another Manning basket to pull within 49-45 with 2:02 remaining. But Susan Moore scored on its ensuing possession then got a layup from Lani Smallwood off a steal to stem the Skyline surge. The Bulldogs scored the game’s last six points as it defeated Skyline for a second time this season. Susan Moore also defeated the Vikings 44-41 in the teams’ season opener back on Nov. 8.
Manning finished with 16 points and King scored 11 for Skyline, which also got nine from Lexie Stucky, four from Blakely Stucky, three from Brinlee Potts and two from Jaslynn Wilkinson.
Lacey Floyd scored 17 points and Smallwood and Cali Smallwood both scored 13 points for Susan Moore.
