The Scottsboro soccer teams competed in the Falcon Fest Invitational in Huntsville on Friday and Saturday.
The teams posted a combined 1-4-1 record during the tournament.
The SHS boys went 1-2 in the event.
The Wildcats opened the tournament with a 2-0 loss to Cullman before defeating St. John Paul II 1-0 on a goal by Mees de Jongh. Scottsboro (3-5-1), battling some injuries, then fell to Sparkman 8-0 on Saturday.
The Scottsboro girls finished 0-2-1 in the event.
The Wildcats suffered setbacks of 3-0 to Albertville and 3-2 to Gulf Shores on Friday — Rosaura Diego and Maggie Armstrong scored their first career goals for Scottsboro (1-7-1) — before playing to a 0-0 draw with Boaz on Saturday.
