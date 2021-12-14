The Scottsboro wrestling team made a statement in a big tournament over the weekend.
The Wildcats had three weight class winners and nine wrestlers post Top-4 finishes to place second in the Spartan Invitational in Mountain Brook on Saturday.
Fellow Class 6A foe Mountain Brook took the top spot, edging Scottsboro 261-216. Scottsboro also finished 23 points in front of rival and perennial state contender Arab (193) as well as three other fellow Class 6A teams despite missing two of its top wrestlers, Kolton Clark, who is currently ranked second in 6A’s 195-pound weight class, and 152-pounder Aidan Goggans in the Alabama Wrestling Coaches rankings.
“Overall we wrestled well,” said Scottsboro head coach Chris Staton. “Without Clark, who is a big scorer, and Aidan Goggans, who usually places, it’s a big boost for our guys. It was big for some of our guys to finish in front of Arab. We’re still young and still making some mistakes because of that, but we’re heading in the right direction.”
Seventh-grader Stone Staton won the 103-pound weight class for Scottsboro while the Stewart brothers — senior Clinton at 126 pounds and freshman John at 120 — also topped the medal stand in their respective weight classes.
Clinton Stewart, ranked third in 6A’s 126-pound weight class, continued his perfect start to the season, improving to 13-0 after posting three wins, all via pin, during the tournament. Stewart pinned 6A No. 6-ranked 126-pounder Stuart Andrews of Mountain in 2:47 in the semifinals before pinning Vestavia Hill’s Mac Chandler in only 35 seconds in the 126 finals.
“(Stewart) also won his weight class at the Huntsville Invitational, so he’s really wrestling well,” Chris Staton said. “He’s putting it all together right now.”
John Stewart (11-1), who is ranked sixth in Class 6A’s 120-pound weight class, went 4-0 during the tournament with two wins via pin, one via technical fall and one via decision. In the finals, Stewart won a 9-4 decision over previous undefeated Arab wrestler Cabe Dunn, 6A’s No. 2-ranked 120-pounder who won a state title in 2020.
“That was an impressive win for John,” Chris Staton said.
Stone Staton (9-2) went 3-0 in the tournament, winning two matches via pin and another by a major decision. He defeated Mountain Brook’s Stephen Springfield, who is No. 8 in Class 6A’s 106-pound weight class, by a 15-4 major decision in the semifinals before pinning Arab’s Colby Silva, who is ranked No. 6 in 6A, in 5:36 in the 106 title match.
It was the first varsity tournament title for Stone Staton, making Chris Staton both a proud coach and proud father.
“It was a good day for him,” Chris Staton said of his son. “A big confidence boost when you see things start to come together and see the work start to pay off.”
Scottsboro also had three wrestlers post third-place finishes and three post fourth-place finishes.
Ansel Goggans (11-5) finished third in the 145-pound weight class after putting together a 5-1 performance in the tournament while Nate Warren (12-3) and Lucas Bellomy (11-4) both went 4-1 on the way to finishing third at 220 and 285 respectively. Josh Draskovic (9-2) and Thomas Rackler (10-5) both went 3-2 during the tournament and finished fourth in the 132- and 138-pound weight classes respectively while Mason McKenzie (9-5) went 2-2 and finished fourth at 113.
Meanwhile, Colton Durham (10-5) went 3-2 at 160 while JJ Ake (9-9) went 3-2 for Scottsboro at 170 while Porter Mitchem (10-8) went 1-2 at 182.
“We had a lot of young guys that wrestled well,” Staton said. “Our big guys scored a lot of points at 220 and heavyweight. That was a boost.”
Next up for Scottsboro is a tri-match with Fort Payne and Gardendale at Fort Payne on Thursday.
