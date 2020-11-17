The Scottsboro eighth-grade girls basketball team edged Arab to stay undefeated Monday night.
Scottsboro defeated host Arab 34-32 Monday night.
The Wildcats led 10-1 after one quarter but trailed 18-17 at halftime before taking a 23-20 lead after three quarters.
Bree Sexton scored 11 points for Scottsboro while Morgan Perkins added eight, Madison Allen seven, Austin McNeece six and Allyson Johnson two.
Bridgeport 40, Bryant 9 — At Bryant, visiting Bridgeport used a fast start to cruise to a win Monday night.
The Tigers led 15-1 after one quarter, 22-3 at halftime and 34-5 after three quarters.
Jazmyn Taylor led Bridgeport with 12 points while Adilene Quezada had 11 and Kiersten McKiney nine.
Scottsboro 52, Arab 10 — At Arab, the Scottsboro seventh-grade girls basketball team cruised to a victory Monday night.
Scottsboro led 12-4, 28-5, 43-10 at the quarter breaks.
Grace White scored 12 points and Tatum Shelton and Mia Martin added 10 each for Scottsboro while Abigail Shelton had nine, Lydia Bell six and Ella White four.
Scottsboro 31, Hampton Cove 12 — At Guntersville, the Scottsboro eighth-grade girls basketball team stormed past Hampton Cove in the Supreme Courts Classic on Saturday.
Scottsboro led 7-5 after one quarter before moving in front 16-5 at halftime and 24-7 after three quarters.
Allyson Johnson and Madison Allen scored nine points each for Scottsboro while Morgan Perkins had seven and Austin McNeece had six.
Scottsboro 37, Centre 24 — At Guntersville, the Scottsboro seventh-grade girls basketball team closed the Supreme Courts Classic with a win on Saturday.
Scottsboro led 8-3, 23-9 and 29-17 at the quarter breaks.
Tatum Shelton scored 12 points for the Wildcats, who also got eight from Tess Griggs, seven from Grace White and six from Abigail Shelton.
Scottsboro 42, Arab 14 — At Guntersville, the Scottsboro eighth-grade girls basketball team cruised to win the Friday in the Supreme Courts Classic.
Scottsboro led 12-2, 21-3 and 30-13 at the quarter breaks.
Morgan Perkins scored 13 points while Austin McNeece had 12, Bree Sexton nine and Madison Allen and Allyson Johnson four each.
Cullman 32, Scottsboro 26 — At Guntersville, the Scottsboro seventh-grade girls basketball team suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Cullman in the Supreme Courts Classic Friday.
The game was tied 3-all after one quarter before Cullman led 14-11 at halftime and 26-15 after three quarters.
Tatum Shelton scored 10 points for Scottsboro while Grace White and Abigail Shelton had five each and Tess Griggs had four.
Boys
Bryant 39, Bridgeport 28 — At Bryant, the Bulldogs took control with a big second quarter en route to the win Monday night.
The game was tied 6-all after one quarter before Bryant built a 20-8 halftime lead. The Bulldogs led 28-16 entering the fourth quarter.
Jaxson Stiles had 16 points for Bryant. Ethan Gordon scored 10 points and Cooper Blizard netted five for Bridgeport.
Rosalie 53, Skyline 50 — At Skyline, Legion McCrary scored 38 points to lead Rosalie past the Vikings Monday night.
Rosalie trailed 12-10 after one quarter, lead 24-19 at halftime and trailed 39-34 entering the fourth quarter.
Levi Horton added 10 points for the Tigers while Terrell Chester had three and Kristian Raines had two.
Brody Berninger scored 14 points for Skyline while Will Avans and Scott York netted 12 each and Eli Sanders had seven.
Scottsboro 41, Skyline 30 — At Guntersville, the Scottsboro eighth-grade boys basketball team outscored Skyline 17-8 in the fourth quarter to secure the win in the Supreme Courts Classic on Saturday.
Scottsboro led 11-8, 21-13 and 24-22 at the quarter breaks.
Jakes Jones scored 20 points for the Wildcats while Jarret Scott netted 13.
Scottsboro 38, Oneonta 19 — At Guntersville, the Scottsboro seventh-grade boys grabbed the win in the Supreme Courts Tournament on Saturday.
Cooper Harding netted nine points for Scottsboro while Antonio Brocks and Nick McKenzie had six each.
Scottsboro 33, McNair 29 — At Guntersville, the Scottsboro seventh-grade boys edged McNair for the win in the Supreme Courts Classic on Saturday.
Scottsboro’s leading scorers were Jacobi Edmonson (nine points), Cooper Harding (eight) and Cohen Thompson (seven).
Scottsboro 28, McNair 24 — At Guntersville, the Scottsboro seventh-grade boys slipped past the win in the Supreme Courts Classic Friday night.
Jacobi Edmonson scored nine points for the Wildcats while Antonio Brocks had seven and Nate Swafford and Jayden Gilbert with four each.
