In Game 1 of Scottsboro’s 2023 Class 5A first-round playoff series at Leeds, Carson Chapman hit the biggest home run of his career.
The three-run shot gave the Wildcats a 7-6 Game 1 victory, and it also led to the continuation of Chapman’s baseball career beyond high school.
“Stillman (College in Tuscaloosa) had followed me on Twitter for a while, and when I hit that go-ahead homer in the playoffs, they sent me a (direct message) on Twitter and I went down there for a workout,” Chapman said. “The workout went really well and they made me an offer that day.”
After a tour of the facilities and campus, Chapman accepted the offer to join the program.
“I really liked the campus and the facilities when they took me on a tour after I was offered,” he said. “I also really like the town of Tuscaloosa.”
Chapman signed with Stillman — along with Scottsboro teammate Gregory French — during a signing ceremony just before the school year ended.
Chapman will primarily play first base for Stillman though he could see time at third base as well. He was Scottsboro’s starting first baseman this past season, batting .233 (21-for-90) with four doubles, a team-leading six home runs, 21 RBIs and 14 walks.
“He got a few opportunities last year, but he knew coming into this season he was going to have to be a everyday starter for us and he worked hard to make sure he was ready,” said Scottsboro head baseball coach Cade Medley. “He picked up a lot of big RBIs for us.”
Chapman joins a Stillman program competes in the NAIA’s Southern States Athletic Conference. The Tigers went 15-30 last season.
Chapman said hard work has been the key to his entire baseball career, even when cracking the Scottsboro lineup wasn’t an easy task. He played on the junior varsity as a sophomore and appeared in 10 games as a junior before becoming a starter and helping the Wildcats go 18-14 and reach the state baseball playoffs again.
“I know it will be a lot different than high school,” Chapman said. “There will be really good competition and I will have to work really hard. Working hard has never been a problem for me. I had to do it all through high school, so I’m really excited for the challenge and opportunity to play at the next level.
“The thing I will take away most from high school is the value of hard work. “Coming in to high school I was not a very good player. After freshman year, I had to work very hard in the weight room and on the field to improve myself. I’ve noticed if you work hard you create and imagine of yourself to coaches that they will appreciate and you will better yourself as an overall individual. Hard work got me from one of the worst players on the team to going to play college baseball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.