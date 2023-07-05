Blaine Smith realized when he was in seventh grade that he wanted to be a basketball coach.
And now he has the head-coaching job he has always wanted.
Smith was recently hired as a teacher at Pisgah with his official promotion to Pisgah varsity boys head coach coming during last Tuesday’s Jackson County Board of Education meeting. He taught at the Richard Hardy School in South Pittsburg, Tennessee last school year while working as a volunteer assistant with Pisgah.
“I knew in seventh grade I wanted to coach, and this was always the dream job,” Smith said.
Smith is a 2011 Pisgah High School graduate who played basketball and football for the Eagles. Coaching runs in his family, as is father, Brian “Bubba” Smith is the varsity boys basketball head coach at Woodville and his cousin Jamie Pruett is Ider’s varsity girls head coach.
Blaine Smith worked as a volunteer assistant coach at Sylvania, at Pisgah and at Section while still in college before spending two years coaching in the Albertville boys basketball program after his college graduation. In the summer of 2019, Smith landed his first varsity head-coaching job when he took over an Ider program that went 1-23 the year before his arrival. The Hornets went 26-55 in three seasons under Smith, including a 13-win 2021-22 campaign that was the program’s winningest season in 10 years.
Smith stepped down at Ider after the 2021-22 season and wound up coaching back home as an assistant for Ellison, and he took the lead on the team down the stretch after head coach Carey Ellison missed the area tournament while accompanying his wife Melissa to Houston for medical treatments. The Eagles upset No. 1-ranked North Sand Mountain in the area finals, and Ellison had Smith continue on as acting head coach throughout the Eagles’ run to the Northeast Regional finals.
Ellison served as the head coach of the Pisgah varsity girls and boys last season. He will serve as a varsity boys assistant coach on Smith’s staff while continuing to be Pisgah’s varsity girls basketball head coach, a position he has held since 1997.
“This is the best scenario for both programs,” Ellison said. “The boys program has a lot of talent and deserve the best coaching they can get. My girls deserve better than they got last year as well.”
Smith said “Coach Ellison and I work together really well. I’m grateful to have got to help him last year, and I’m glad he still going to help (with the boys).”
Pisgah’s boys team returns its entire starting lineup and 11 of its 12 players from last year’s squad that finished 14-13 and was the Class 2A Northeast Regional runner-up.
Smith knows the expectations are high for the Eagles following last season’s postseason run.
“If you’re a competitor, you should want expectations. Pisgah has traditionally been one of the most successful programs in North Alabama, so we want to get back to competing for championships on a yearly basis, like we did last year,” Smith said. “We won 14 games last year, but to the guys, is that good enough or do you want to win 25 or more? We don’t want to settle. We want to be as good as we can be.”
Smith coached the Eagles during their summer play dates.
“I don’t know that you’d really call it a transition,” Smith said. “I’ve already built relationships with the guys, we’re doing the same stuff, taking what Coach Ellison established and building on it. It’s almost the same team with everybody back but one. It’s a good group of guys and we’ve got a good coaching staff. This summer really just felt like we picked up where we left off last season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.