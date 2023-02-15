The Pisgah basketball team’s late-season surge has now led the Eagles to regionals.
Pisgah rallied in the fourth quarter and prevailed in overtime to earn the program’s first regional berth in five years thanks to a 61-56 overtime win over visiting Fyffe Tuesday night in the Class 2A Northeast Sub-regional round.
Pisgah (13-10), which has won six of its last seven games, advanced to play LaFayette in a Class 2A Northeast Regional semifinal game at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Pisgah-LaFayette winner plays either Lanett or Sand Rock in the regional final on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 5:45 p.m.
It’s the 12th all-time regional appearance for Pisgah, which last played at JSU during the 2017-18 campaign.
Pisgah trailed the Red Devils 15-11, 23-22 and 36-33 at the quarter breaks. After Fyffe took an eight-point lead late in the fourth quarter, Pisgah went on an 11-0 scoring run to take a 48-45 advantage. Jesse Matthews’ 3-pointer for Fyffe with 22.3 seconds left in regulation ultimately sent the game to overtime, where Pisgah outscored Fyffe 6-0 over the first three minutes and made free throws down the stretch (5-of-6) to secure the sub-regional win.
Pisgah’s sub-regional win against the Red Devils avenged its 66-40 loss to Fyffe two months ago in the Sand Mountain Tournament quarterfinals.
Luke Gilbert scored 18 points and Mason Holcomb netted 16 for Pisgah while Jakob Kirby tallied 10, Legion McCrary had eight, Caleb Jenkins five and Mason Overdear four.
Matthews led Fyffe (20-13) with 17 points while Eli Butts had 15 and Carter Wilborn and Cooper Cox had 10 each.
Sand Rock 101, NSM 88 — At Sand Rock, No. 1-ranked NSM tried to rally in the second half but ultimately fell short in a season-ending loss in the Class 2A Northeast Sub-regionals Tuesday night.
NSM (25-6) fell behind 31-9 after one quarter before trailing 56-28 at halftime. The Bison cut the Sand Rock lead in half in the third quarter, pulling to within 77-63 entering the fourth quarter. But NSM never got closer than 12 in the final period while Sand Rock sank 12 of 14 fourth-quarter free throws to help seal the win.
Konnor Brown scored 22 points and Landon Keller and Andrew Palmer netted 12 each for NSM, which also got eight each from Kaden Brown and Nyle Poore, seven from Chandler Sullivan, six each from Brody Helton and Jack Johnson, four from Atlas Smith and three from Kade Davis.
Jacob St. Clair had a double-double of 34 points and 10 assists for Sand Rock (20-10), which plays Lanett in the Northeast Regional semifinals at Jacksonville State on Friday. Kaden Justice followed with 28 points for the Wildcats while Ben Dale netted 13 and Jake Middlebrooks added 12.
