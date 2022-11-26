The Scottsboro swim teams put together their best collective finish in an AHSAA sectional swim meet.
Scottsboro finished second in the varsity girls division and third in the varsity boys division in the Class 1A-5A North Sectional at the Huntsville Aquatic Center Nov. 18-19.
The Wildcats finished 21 points back winner Whitesburg Christian (271 points) in the varsity girls division while finishing six points ahead of Madison Academy and 12 ahead of fourth-place Arab.
Meanwhile, Scottsboro finished third in the varsity boys division with 237 points. Boaz won the sectional title with 467 points while Whitesburg edged Scottsboro by two points for second place.
Scottsboro had two individual race sectional champions as Paige Giles won the girls 100-yard Backstroke and Arlen Parr won the boys 100-yard Breaststroke.
Scottsboro also finalized its swimmers advancing to compete in the AHSAA Swim Championships, which are scheduled for Dec. 2-3 at Auburn University.
Representing Scottsboro’s girls at state will be Giles, Morelia Calderon-Diaz, Amelia Armour, Alice Merck, Shelton Linville, Lily Turlington, Noelle Lee and Baylie Giles.
Representing the SHS boys at state will be Parr, Ben Bradford, Craft Sanders, Will Porch, Luke Armour, Tommy Bianca and Ryder Linville.
Here are the complete sectional results for Scottsboro swimmers:
3. Paige Giles, Morelia Calderon-Diaz, Amelia Armour, Noelle Lee (2:04.63)
7. Lily Turlington (2:26.93)
8. Shelton Linville (2:31.82)
200-yard Individual Medley
6. Amelia Armour (2:33.48)
7. Morelia Calderon-Diaz (2:33.85)
14. Shelton Linville (29.97)
7. Amelia Armour (1:12.36)
8. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz (1:15.85)
17. Baylie Giles (1:05.27)
2. Morelia Calderon-Diaz, Alice Merck, Noelle Lee, Paige Giles (1:53.33)
5. Baylie Giles (1:11.85)
7. Morelia Calderon-Diaz (1:20.29)
8. Lily Turlington (1:25.23)
10. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz (1:27.64)
6. Alice Merck, Baylie Giles, Shelton Linville, Amelia Armour (4:28.32)
3. Will Porch, Arlen Parr, Luke Armour, Ben Bradford (1:49.12)
5. Ryder Linville (2:10.48)
200-yard Individual Medley
18. Preston Worley (28.43)
8. Craft Sanders (1:05.14)
9. Ryder Linville (58.69)
14. Tommy Bianca (1:02.42)
3. Luke Armour, Craft Sanders, Arlen Parr, Ben Bradford (1:39.87)
7. Craft Sanders (1:05.25)
6. Ryder Linville, Tommy Bianca, Will Porch, Craft Sanders (3:50.77)
