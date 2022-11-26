The Scottsboro swim teams put together their best collective finish in an AHSAA sectional swim meet.

Scottsboro finished second in the varsity girls division and third in the varsity boys division in the Class 1A-5A North Sectional at the Huntsville Aquatic Center Nov. 18-19.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.