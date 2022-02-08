It’s not often that a tradition-rich program like the Scottsboro track and field program is able to accomplish a first.
But the Wildcats did just that on Friday.
Scottsboro won its ninth boys indoor track and field state championship, but its first at the Class 6A level. The previous eight state championships were in the Class 5A (200-105) and Class 4A-5A divisions (2017, 2019, 2020).
Scottsboro claimed the state title, its fourth indoor crown in the past six seasons, by winning four event state titles while scoring points in all eight of the events in which it had athletes compete.
Scottsboro finished with a team score of 77 points, 14 in front of runner-up McGill-Toolen and 25 in front of third-place finisher Pelham.
“We knew that if we came and did our job we’d have a good shot at it,” said Scottsboro head coach Luke Robinson. “Just a good day all around. Everybody was crushing it. Kudos to everybody. A lot of people stepped up.”
Scottsboro got individual state championships from Rex Green in the 1600-meter run, Maddox Hamm in the pole vault, Devon Walker in the high jump and from the 4x800-meter relay team of Green, Reese Bell, Stephen Jones and Hamilton Richardson.
Green, an Auburn signee, edged Chelsea’s Miles Brush to win the 1600 title with a new Class 6A state indoor meet record time (4:16.54) that was nearly three seconds faster than the previous record.
“Going into the second to last lap, I was already a little gassed from the (800-meter run), but a thought entered my mind that as soon as we hit the bell lap (last lap), I knew it was for my team, and I was just going to give it everything I had.”
Not long after Green topped the podium in the 1600, Walker won the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 2 inches on his third and last attempt. Walker, a sophomore and member of the Scottsboro junior varsity basketball team, participated in just one regular-season meet this season, qualifying for state during the Octameet in mid-January.
“(Walker) practiced high jump the day of his first meet, then he came out a couple times this week, and he comes down here and wins a state title. Sky is the limit on that kid,” Robinson said.
“It feels great,” Walker said. “My coaches wanted me to be ready and just have fun. I was trying to get (6-02). I finally did. I felt great.”
Hamm then claimed the pole vault state championship, capping an impressive indoor season that saw him post the nation’s highest vault (17 feet, 6 inches) during the regular-season’s final meet. Hamm’s state championship winning vault was 16-09, not the height the junior wanted but a height that was still a Class 6A state record by more than a foot.
“This is actually the first indoor (pole vault) state (championship) I’ve won, so that was cool, and I was able to get the points for the team. A bit of an off meet, but I did what I needed to do,” Hamm said.
“Maddox wasn’t stoked (about his height), but that’s Maddox,” Robinson said. “That’s why he is what he is. He’s got high standards for himself and that’s why he is as dominant as he is.”
Jones and Richardson stepped in to the 4x800 relay, joining Bell and Green to help Scottsboro to continue to dominate that event this season with a time of 8:03.41.
“Stephen Jones and Hamilton Richardson got pulled into that (event) so we could spread people out and keep everyone fresh in a five-hour meet,” Robinson said. “They stepped up big time. This was the first state indoor meet they’d been to and both set new PRs in their legs. Huge for them.”
Scottsboro also had two individual event state runner-up finishes and two third-place finishes. So impressive were Scottsboro athletes that some who did not win their event still broke previous state records.
Green (1:52.91) finished second behind St. Paul’s Max Conwell (1:52.66) in the 800-meter run with both running faster than the previous state record of 1:53.45. Evan Hill (4:18.81) finished third in the 1600 behind Green (4:16.65) and Brush (4:16.60) but still ran faster than the event’s previous record time (4:19.27). Hill also ran faster than the previous state record of 9:14.99 in the 3200, turning in a time of 9:14.06 while finishing behind only Conwell’s time of 9:09.22.
Bell added a third-place finish (1:55.52) for Scottsboro in the 800 while the 4x400 relay team of Ridge Wells, Cameron Estes, Brodie Williams and Bell finished fourth (3:31.81) and Zach Avenel finished seventh (9:45.92) in the 3200.
Robinson lauded all of his athletes, most of whom “scored higher than they were supposed to” based on regular-season results or turned in personal records in their events.
One such athlete Robinson pointed out was Wells, who finished seventh in the 400-meter dash with a personal-record time of 52.51 seconds after being seeded to finish 16th. The two points Wells scored, Robinson noted, loomed large at the end because it allowed the Wildcats to enter the final event, the 4x400-relay, with the state team title already secured.
Friday’s team triumph coupled with last November’s Class 6A boys cross country state championship leaves Scottsboro two-thirds of the way to the triple crown heading into the outdoor track and field season in a few weeks.
“That’s the goal,” Robinson said. “We’ve got one more to go.”
