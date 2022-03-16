Hayden Judge helped Scottsboro win numerous state championships in cross country and track and field during his decorated high school career.
Now Judge has a national championship on his running resume.
Judge helped Lee University win its first national championship in a relay event during the 2022 NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field National Championships last Friday at Pittsburg, Kansas.
Judge teamed up with Lee teammates Jeremiah McCain, Titus Lagat and Christian Noble to win the national championship in the Distance Medley Relay crown in a championships record of 9:34.51 for the fastest time ever recorded in NCAA DII history, regardless of track size. Lee's relay team was one of five teams to run faster than the previous meet record of 9:40.15.
Judge and his relay teammates were selected NCAA DII First-Team All-American.
Judge was a six-year varsity runner for Scottsboro, finishing his career with multiple team and individual state championships. Judge was a member for five cross country, three indoor track and field and two outdoor track and field state-championship winning teams at Scottsboro. He was part of five combined 4x800-meter relay state championships (three in outdoor and two in indoor) and won an individual state championship in the 3200-meter run in indoor in 2020. Judge was also a four-time all-state cross country runner.
Judge, now a freshman at the Cleveland, Tennessee school, helped Lee win the Gulf South Conference championship at last month’s GSC Indoor Championships. Judge finished sixth in the 1-mile race (4:10.67) and 20th in the 800-meter run (2:00.34) while helping Lee place second in the Distance Medley Relay (10:00.60.).
(0) comments
