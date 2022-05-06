The North Sand Mountain varsity boys golf team will tee it up for a state championship.
NSM secured a third straight appearance in the AHSAA Golf Championships Class 1A-2A Boys State Tournament thanks to winning the North Sub-State Tournament at Cross Creek Golf Course in Cullman last Monday.
NSM, which won the 2019 state championship and finished third in last season’s rain-shortened state tournament, will compete at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s Hampton Cove course in Huntsville on Monday and Tuesday.
At the sub-state tournament, NSM took the team title with a team score of 335, seven shots better than runner-up Athens Bible. Red Bay (346) finished third while Holy Spirit was fourth (362), Mars Hill Bible fifth (363) and Cold Springs sixth (365).
Jarrett Hill led the NSM effort with a 7-over par 79 while Blake Maples shot an 80, Brady Anderson shot an 85, Kade Davis shot a 91 and Duncan Wilks shot a 92. Hill finished fourth in the individual standings at sub-state while Maples was fifth and Anderson seventh.
NSM and Athens Bible both advanced to the state tournament and will battle with Class 1A-2A South Sub-State’s qualifiers Elba and Brantley for the state title.
NSM will play the Highlands course at Hampton Cove both days. Tee times for Round 1 on Monday for NSM golfers are Kade Davis at 7:18 a.m., Duncan Wilks at 7:27 a.m., Brady Anderson at 7:36 a.m., Blake Maples at 7:54 a.m. and Jarrett Hill at 8:03 a.m.
