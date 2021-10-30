The Scottsboro football team’s attempt to close the 2021 season on a winning streak came up short against a team that was out to extend a winning streak of its own.
Class 3A No. 3-ranked Fyffe used a stout defense and a big performance from freshman running back Logan Anderson to defeat visiting Scottsboro 45-7 Thursday night.
The win extended the Red Devils’ home winning streak to 53 consecutive victories. Fyffe (9-1) which won state championships in Class 2A from 2017-19 before winning the 3A state title in 2020, has not lost at home since Week 2 of the 2015 season.
Meanwhile, the loss ended Scottsboro’s season at 3-7. The Wildcats entered Thursday’s matchup after posting back-to-back wins over Southside and Pell City, but was unable to keep that momentum going in their season finale.
“We got whipped, they were stronger than us, no other way to put it. We hate to go out with a thud like that,” said first-year Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell.
Fyffe took a 6-0 lead just over four minutes into the game, capping an eight-play 69-yard drive with Logan Anderson’s 9-yard touchdown run. The Red Devils then went up 12-0 on Brodie Hicks’ 1-yard touchdown run with 13 seconds left in the first quarter and in front 18-0 on Anderson’s 22-yard touchdown run with 14 seconds left in the first half.
Touchdown runs of 2 and 9 yards and a two-point conversion run by Anderson and a 3-yard touchdown run by Hicks gave Fyffe a 39-0 lead with 9:52 remaining in the game.
Scottsboro got on the board on Keelan Alvarez’s 12-yard touchdown run and Alvaro Cazorla’s PAT with 6:57 remaining, but Anderson returned the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for a score to give the Red Devils a 45-7 advantage.
Anderson finished with 141 yards and five total touchdowns for Fyffe while Kyle Dukes ran for 101 yards on 17 carries.
Thomas Rackler was Scottsboro’s leading rusher with 52 yards on four carries while Alvarez had 47 yards on 11 carries, Jake Jones had 26 yards on five carries and Caleb Lynch had 23 yards on three carries. Jones completed 8 of 15 passes for 58 yards, including three to Lynch for 16 yards and two each to Rackler and Reed Potter for 34 and 13 yards respectively.
Seniors Will Dukes and Cade Holder recorded 12 tackles each for Scottsboro while senior Barclay Butler had eight tackles and one quarterback sack and senior Sam Dukes had seven tackles.
Bell said the Wildcats’ offseason would be “huge.”
“There ought to be a sense of purpose in our guys” he said. “We’ll get there. There’s a lot we’ve got to get accomplished. No. 1 thing is we’ve got to get stronger, we’ve got to get faster. A lot of things that we did do well over the course of the season, those things we’ve got to continue to build on.”
› Greg Bell of WWIC Radio 1050 AM contributed to this report.
