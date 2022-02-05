Tyson Sexton reached a career milestone Thursday night while helping the Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team continue an impressive streak.
Sexton eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career as Scottsboro defeated visiting Oxford 79-60 to extend its home-court winning streak to 27.
The Scottsboro junior guard scored a game-high 30 points for the Wildcats, who led 28-13, 46-32 and 60-48 at the quarter breaks.
Blake Jones netted 17 points, Parker Bell added 15 and Cordell Worthy and Jameson Gray had six each for Scottsboro (24-6), which improved to 12-0 at home on the season.
Lipscomb signee Rylan Houck scored 19 points for Oxford (16-12).
Skyline 89, North Jackson 68 — At Skyline, Chase Bickers scored 20 points in the opening quarter and finished with a game-high 36 points Thursday night to lead Class 1A No. 7-ranked Vikings to season series split with North Jackson.
Skyline (20-7) raced in front 32-18 at halftime and led 51-29 at halftime on the strength of Bickers’ 30 first-half points. The Vikings led 77-51 entering the fourth period.
Skyline also got 18 points from Weston Avans, 13 from Logan Evans, eight from Scott York, six from Jayten Prince and five from Will Avans.
Zeke Ballard led North Jackson (12-11) with 22 points while Brady Cunningham had 12, Cadelle McDonald had seven and Malachi Potter had six.
Collinsville 65, Pisgah 55 — At Collinsville, the home team outscored Pisgah 38-28 in the second half to earn a split of the teams’ season series.
Pisgah (14-12) led 17-9 after one quarter, but Collinsville rallied to tie the score at halftime before taking a 45-38 lead after three quarters.
Jake Hendricks scored 17 points and Jakob Kirby added 13 for Pisgah, which also got nine from Legion McCrary, seven from Rhyan Barrett, five from Grant Smith and four from Mason Holcomb.
Alex Garcia scored 21 points and Colton Wills added 20 for Collinsville.
Sardis 73, Woodville 40 — At Sardis City, a big second quarter helped propel Class 5A Sardis to a win over Woodville on Thursday.
Woodville (9-16) trailed 24-22 after one quarter before Sardis built a 44-29 halftime lead and a 57-36 lead after three quarters.
Caleb Dolberry scored a game-high 22 points for Woodville, which also got eight from Damien Benson and five each from Garrett Copeland and Sam Peek.
Leading scorers for Sardis were Luke Martin with 17, Andrew Felter with 12 and JJ Anderson with 10.
Tuesday
NSM 85, North Jackson 72 — At Stevenson, three Bison scored 20 or more points to lead Class 2A No. 8-ranked North Sand Mountain to a three-game season-sweep of the Chiefs this season.
NSM (16-8) trailed 24-23 after one quarter before rallying in front 43-35 at halftime and leading 62-53 after three quarters.
Kaleb Helton scored a game-high 28 points for NSM while Derek Bearden had 24 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and Chandler Sullivan had 20 points and 20 rebounds. It was the third game this season that Sullivan has had at least 20 rebounds.
Leading scorers for North Jackson (12-10) were Zeke Ballard with 27 points, Preston Miller with 15 and Brady Cunningham with 13.
Brindlee Mountain 66, Woodville 49 — At Woodville, visiting Brindlee Mountain pulled away from the Panthers in the second half to earn the win.
Woodville (9-15) trailed 19-16 after one quarter and 31-25 at halftime before Brindlee Mountain extended its lead to 47-37 after three quarters.
Garret Copeland scored 14 points and Caleb Dolberry added 11 for the Panthers, who also got nine from Damien Benson and five each from Sam Peek and Brice Thompson.
Caleb Scott scored 25 points and Andrew Byars added 15 for Brindlee Mountain.
