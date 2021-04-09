There is a new all-time leading goal scorer for the Scottsboro High School girls soccer program.
Nevada Champion’s second-half goal, which iced the Wildcats 5-3 win over Brewer Tuesday night, was her 24th career goal, putting her atop the now four-year program’s all-time scoring list.
Champion, a junior, passed former record holder Hallie Allen, who had 23 goals during the 2018-19 seasons.
“Nevada, I’m so happy for her,” said Scottsboro head coach Patrick Laney. “Not only was it a record-setting goal, but it basically clinched the game for us. What I’m most proud of is she’s (reached this record by) being a team player. She’s been a catalyst for us. “Nevada has emerged as a vocal leader over the last month. She was already a great player but she is now making everyone around her better. Our wings know that if they make a run when she has the ball, she will find them.”
Allen was in attendance Tuesday and presented Champion the soccer ball commemorating the new record.
“It was awesome to have Hallie there and take part in it,” Laney said. “I was fighting back tears.”
Champion, who was already the program’s all-time leader in assists (14), added to that total by assisting on a goal against Brewer.
Five different Wildcats scored goals against Brewer, which led 1-0 early before Scottsboro took a 2-1 halftime lead. Reina Franco scored the Wildcats’ first goal, while Maggie Armstrong scored her first goal of the season and Makenna Howes had her second and Maddie West had her ninth. Howes and West also had an assist.
Scottsboro 4, Arab 3 — At Arab, the Wildcats posted their first area win as a member of Class 6A during Thursday's 4-3 Class 6A Area 15 win.
Scottsboro (6-11, 1-3) led 3-2 at halftime thanks to Gracie Holt’s first career goal as well as goals from Maddie West and Alandry Game, who also had an assist. West then scored what proved to be the game-winning goal in the second half.
Scottsboro keeper Lydia West had five second-half saves, including one on a penality kick to perserve the win.
The Wildcats have scored 37 goals this season, a new single-season program record.
Fort Payne 7, Scottsboro 0 — At Scottsboro, visiting Fort Payne downed the Wildcats in Class 6A Area 15 matchup at the Bynum Soccer Complex Monday night.
BOYS
Fort Payne 3, Scottsboro 0 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats pushed No. 3-ranked Fort Payne till the end in a Class 6A Area 15 match Monday at the Bynum Soccer Complex. The game appeared to end with a 2-0 score, but Fort Payne’s coach argued for a penalty as time expired. After a lengthy discussion Fort Payne kicked an empty net goal on a penalty kick.
Brewer 1, Scottsboro 0 — At Scottsboro, visiting Brewer edged the Wildcats in a close matchup Tuesday night at the Bynum Soccer Complex.
Arab 4, Scottsboro 0 — At Arab, Scottsboro fell to the host Knights in a Class 6A Area 15 play. The teams play again, this time on Monday, at Trammell Stadium in Scottsboro.
