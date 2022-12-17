The Scottsboro wrestling team crossed the Alabama-Tennessee line and came back with three victory.
The Wildcats defeated Tennessee teams Marion County 72-12, Cascade 54-21 and Whitwell 75-0 Thursday night at Marion County High School in Jasper, Tennessee.
Eight Scottsboro wrestlers posted undefeated 3-0 records.
Cole Synder in the 120-pound weight class, John Stewart at 126, Josh Draskovic at 135, Aiden Goggans at 152, Ansel Goggans at 160 and Colton Durham at 170 all posted three wins, two of which came via pin.
Stone Staton at 113 and Thomas Rackler at 138 both went 3-0 with one win via pin while Matthew Dupree at 132, Drake Talley at 220 and Nathaniel Beard at 285 posted two wins each and Nate Warren posted one win at 195.
Scottsboro returns to action today in St. John Paul II’s Jay Spencer Invitational in Huntsville.
