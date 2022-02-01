Scottsboro track and field athlete Caroline Sanders put her versatility in the sport on display Friday in what is considered a de-facto indoor track and field state pentathlon.
Sanders finished fifth in the girls pentathlon held at the Last Chance Invitational at Birmingham Crossplex on Friday.
The sophomore totaled 2,431 combined points during the five-event pentathlon. Rashni Walker of Northridge of Tuscaloosa (3,180 points) won the title. Helena’s Brooklyn Kirksey (2,883) finished second while Austin’s Makenzie Harris (2,682) was third and Northride’s Khadira Gipson (2,647) finished fourth.
Sanders’ best finish came in the long jump with a third-place finish (16 feet, 2.25 inches). She also finished fifth in both the high jump (4-08.25) and the shot put (25-07.50) while finishing ninth in the 60-meter dash (10.91 seconds) and 11th in the 800-meter run (2:55.36).
