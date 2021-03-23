The Scottsboro track and field teams posted solid finishes during the Cullman Classic on Saturday.
Scottsboro (67.5 points) finished second in the varsity boys team score standings behind champion James Clemens (111). Oak Mountain and Huntsville tied for third with 5 points while Cullman was fifth with 57 points.
Meanwhile, Scottsboro tied for 10th in the varsity girls team standings with 22 points. Fort Payne (119) edged James Clemens (105.5) for the varsity girls title.
Three Scottsboro athletes posted event victories.
Caroline Sanders won the girls long jump (16-05.75 feet) while Cooper Atkins won the boys 1600-meter run (4:16.95) and Maddox Hamm won the boys pole vault (14 feet).
Here are the results for Scottsboro athletes:
GIRLS
200-meter dash
15. Isabelle Flores (28.77)
46. Lauren Paradise (30.72)
400-meter dash
18. Isabelle Flores (1:06.53)
800-meter run
13. Ally Campbell (2:35.99)
19. Maddie Gossett (2:40.76)
33. Cambree Bradford (2:46.11)
38. Smith Bradford (2:47.36)
109. Sadye Webb (3:31.56)
1600-meter run
5. Emma Bradford (5:36.04)
13. Mabry Bonsall (5:47.55)
24. Gracy Coley (6:01.27)
34. Cadence Laughlin (6:12.56)
49. McCall Chandler (6:24.16)
4x400-meter relay
4. Scottsboro (4:34.27)
4x800-meter relay
6. Scottsboro (11:01.77)
Discus
9. Tristan Wallingsford (82-05)
10. Amy Roberts (81-00)
43. Baylie Stephenson (59-04)
52. Emily Fortson (53-08)
Javelin Throw
14. Brenly Sanders (85-03)
21. Collins Bradford (77-00)
22. Maggie Whitaker (76-04)
51. Shelton Linville (47-02)
Long Jump
1. Caroline Sanders (16-05.75)
Pole Vault
10. Lauren Paradise (7-00)
11. Caroline Sanders (J7-00)
Shot Put
19. Tristan Wallingsford (26-08.50)
21. Amy Roberts (26-06.50)
22. Emily Fortson (26-05.25)
BOYS
400-meter dash
8. Brody Williams (53.25)
16. Ridge Wells (54.24)
44. Cameron Estes (57.21)
51. Gabe Jackson (58.35)
58. Alex Avenel (59.00)
68. Kyle Wright (1:00.05)
800-meter run
3. Benson Atkins (2:00.49)
8. Evan Hill (2:04.81)
26. Brady Thomas (2:12.67)
43. Hamilton Richardson (2:18.79)
65. Josh Hill (2:24.98)
1600-meter run
1. Cooper Atkins (4:16.95)
4. Rex Green (4:22.26)
5. Benson Atkins (4:24.44)
10. Evan Hill (4:35.44)
21. Stephen Jones (4:48.64)
34. Brady Thomas (4:57.76)
51. Hamilton Richardson (5:07.13)
60. Josh Hill (5:13.29)
62. Johny Felix (5:13.42)
92. Skylar Reichle (5:31.29)
102. River Green (5:47.39)
300-meter hurdles
28. Minh Le (48.58)
4x400-meter relay
2. Scottsboro ‘A’ (3:30.16)
9. Scottsboro ‘B’ (3:51.26)
4x800-meter relay
2. Scottsboro (8:34.61)
Discus
4. Brady Shaw Killen (124-10)
9. Zach Wallingsford (113-03)
21. Hudson Tubbs (101-06)
High Jump
7. Micah Kritner (5-08)
12. Kyle Wright (J5-08)
14. JaVaris Branford (5-06)
14. Minh Le (5-06)
Javelin Throw
17. Ben Kirby (119-00)
37. Noah Linville (104-09)
51. Zach Wallingsford (90-01)
60. Camden Thrasher (80-09)
Long Jump
13. BJ Harris (19-10.50)
19. Cordell Worthy (19-05.25)
32. Jordan Davis (18-04.75)
40. Luke Terrell (17-11.00)
Pole Vault
1. Maddox Hamm (14-00)
Shot Put
2. Jonah Warren (46-01.50)
33. Austin Burger (34-06)
48. Brady Shaw Killen (32-01)
