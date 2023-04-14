The Scottsboro soccer teams dropped a pair of Class 5A Area 7 matches this week.
The SHS boys fell at Arab 2-1 before losing 3-2 at No. 3-ranked Boaz on Thursday night. Against Boaz, Scottsboro (9-9-3, 3-7) got goals from Isaias Vicente and Rene Miguel and six saves from goal keeper Troy Reichle.
Meanwhile, the Scottsboro girls (7-11, 4-6) fell 8-1 at Arab on Tuesday and 3-0 at Boaz on Thursday.
Scottsboro returns to action with the girls and boys teams visiting Randolph on April 20. The SHS girls host New Hope at the Bynum Soccer Complex on April 24 before both teams play their season finales at Geraldine April 25.
