After losing both regular-season matchups with No. 3-ranked Oakwood, No. 8 Skyline’s state-leading area-tournament championship winning streak appeared to be in danger heading into the area tournament.
But second-seeded Skyline made sure its area championship streak grew instead of ended.
The Vikings outscored top-seeded and tournament host Oakwood 24-12 in the fourth quarter to win the Class 1A Area 15 Tournament championship in Huntsville Saturday night.
It was the 14th straight area championship for Skyline, a streak that began during the 2009-10 season and has included four head coaches (Derek Wynn 2010-12, Ronnie McCarver 2013-20, T.J. Perry 2021 and Joey Rowell 2022-23).
“There is a lot pride at Skyline in winning area championships, and (the players) were pretty determined that (championship streak ending) wasn’t happening,” Rowell said.
Skyline (21-9) hosts Cedar Bluff in a Class 1A Northeast Sub-regional contest Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“Anytime you get to play a playoff game at home, it’s a bonus,” Rowell said.
The Skyline-Cedar Bluff winner advances to play either Appalachian or Winterboro in the Class 1A Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State University on Monday, Feb. 20.
After suffering losses by 16 and 18 points to Oakwood in the regular season, the Vikings made a defensive change — Skyline strictly played zone in the area final — and were able to counter any Oakwood scoring runs with some of their own.
“The first two games, we were up three at halftime one game and down one in the other. Then the third quarter was a debacle and we were down double digits going into the fourth (quarter),” Rowell said. “So our theme was to keep the game close and give ourselves a chance in the fourth quarter.”
Skyline led 17-11 after one quarter and 32-27 at halftime. Oakwood tied the game at 44-all after three quarters, but Skyline moved back in front and iced the game down the stretch by sinking 12 of 14 free-throw attempts (Skyline was 22-of-26 for the game).
Bryant Kennamer made eight foul shots in the fourth quarter and all 13 of his second-half free throws on the way to scoring a game-high 27 points for Skyline, which finished 22-of-26 from the free-throw line Chase Bickers and Will Avans also scored in double figures with 12 and 11 points respectively for the Vikings while Scott York and Dillon Stephens scored five each. All of Stephens’ points came in the fourth quarter.
Eleazar Williams scored 14 points, Johnathan Walden netted 12 and Camden Edmonds tallied 10 for Oakwood (17-7), which lost to a fellow Class 1A opponent for the first time this season. Oakwood plays at No. 6 Spring Garden in the sub-regional round.
