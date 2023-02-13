Skyline area champs

Skyline won the Class 1A Area 15 Tournament championship with a 71-66 win at Guntersville Friday night. Pictured kneeling (left to right): Dakota Fuhrman, Scott York, Kristian King, Landon Rousseau, Bryant Kennamer, Luke Morris, Dillon Stephens and Jake Cloud. Back row: head coach Joey Rowell, Will Avans, Chase Bickers, Jayten Prince, Brody Berlinger, assistant coach Jordan Bowling, Sam Utter, assistant coach Dillon Knight, Caleb Rowell and assistant coach Nick Fleisher.

 Contributed Photo

After losing both regular-season matchups with No. 3-ranked Oakwood, No. 8 Skyline’s state-leading area-tournament championship winning streak appeared to be in danger heading into the area tournament.

But second-seeded Skyline made sure its area championship streak grew instead of ended.

