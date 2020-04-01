The Goose Pond Colony Lake and Plantation golf courses remain open during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic but have put in numerous safety precautions.
There have been several modifications that have been put in place until further notice “for the health and safety of our golfers and employees,” said Goose Pond Golf Operations Manager Ashley L. Parrett.
The following modifications are in place until further notice:
› Mandatory: One person per golf cart, no exceptions. It is strongly suggested that if you elect to ride, please call ahead to reserve a tee time.
› Mandatory: All individuals must always maintain a minimum of six feet apart.
› Mandatory: Pro Shop maximum occupancy is 10 people. This includes employees.
› Mandatory: GPC snack bar is open and accepting call-in to-go orders only, 256-912-0062. Snack bar will not be supplying beverage coolers for use at this time.
› Members may call the golf shops to check-in upon arrival. You do not have to come inside the pro shops, but we recommend & encourage you all to reserve a tee time in advance.
› Non-members may pay for your round of golf over the phone in advance or on the day-of by calling either pro shop to submit credit card payment
› Golf ball washers, sand containers and rakes have currently been removed from both golf courses to help eliminate exposure to multiple-contact surfaces
› Please notice that Government Mandated Policies/Orders pertaining to golf & snack bar operations are posted on entry way doors. Please review notices before entering pro shop
General golf reminders:
› Plantation aerification dates: April 27-28 (Plantation Course will be CLOSED).
› We kindly request that you please dispose of all personal trash during and after your round in the appropriate trash containers located throughout the golf courses and along the cart drops. We appreciate your cooperation as we strive to keep the safety and health of our golfers and employees a top priority, as well as maintain litter-free premises at Goose Pond Colony.
› Please text @goosepo to 81010 to receive instant updates and notifications via text message
› Course Operation Hours
› Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m-5 p.m. (weather permitting).
› Plantation Course closed on Tuesdays for weekly maintenance
Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (weather permitting).
› 2020 Event calendar attached for review. Please note that the GPC Member-Member that was scheduled for April 25-26 has been postponed.
Please let me know if you have any questions, contact Parrett at 256-912-0063.
