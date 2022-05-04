The Section baseball team’s season came to a close at the hands of Class 2A’s No. 7-ranked team.
Decatur Heritage swept visiting Section 11-1 and 9-3 in a second-round best-of-three playoff series Friday in Decatur.
The Eagles advanced to play defending state champion Westbrook Christian in a state quarterfinal series.
Meanwhile, Section’s closed its season at 11-14 while winning it’s area ninth championship in 11 seasons and advancing to at least the second round of the playoffs for the ninth time in the past 11 seasons.
Section took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning of Game 1 as Logan Patterson led off the game with a double, and after a Dillan Pope singled, Patterson scored two batters later on Jacob Stringer’s RBI groundout.
But Decatur Heritage scored three runs in the bottom of the first and added two in the fourth and one in the fifth before scoring five runs in the sixth to invoke the mercy rule.
Section, the home team for Game 2, took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Pope started the inning with a single and ultimately scored on a Decatur Heritage error.
Decatur Heritage (24-8) scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 3-1 lead, but Section tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Stringer walked and scored on Carter Cooper’s RBI single followed by Cooper scoring on a passed ball.
The game remained tied entering the sixth when Decatur Heritage scored five runs to break the game open before adding an insurance run in the seventh inning.
Pope, Cooper, Blake Henry and Keaton Morris had one hit each for Section.
