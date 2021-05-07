The Pisgah softball team will head to the Class 2A North Regional as an area champion.
The top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Eagles posted a 20-0, mercy-rule shortened three-inning victory over second-seeded North Sand Mountain Thursday night at Pisgah High School.
The 20 runs were Pisgah’s second-most in a game this season.
Madeline Flammia went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a three-run home run for the Eagles while Kennedy Barron was 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs, Bella Bobo was 2-for-2 with three RBIs, Hannah Duncan was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Campbell Barron was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Lila Kate Wheeler was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Pisgah also got one hit each from Molly Heard, Briley Worley (RBI), Laney Liles and Callie Goins (RBI).
Barron pitched one inning with one strikeout while Piper Anderson pitched the final two innings and struck out one.
Shelby Preston singled for NSM.
Pisgah (30-10) plays the Class 2A Area 13 runner-up Falkville while NSM (10-14) plays the Area 13 champion Hatton in the North Regional. Both games are set for Thursday, May 13 at 9 a.m. at Coffee O'Neal Park in Florence.
The regional appearance is the first in program history for NSM while Pisgah goes for the 12th time, having played in all 12 regional tournaments since the AHSAA instituted the format into the softball postseason in 2009 (there was no regional in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic).
Elimination Bracket
Final
NSM 5, Ider 4 — Second-seeded North Sand Mountain scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally past third-seeded Ider to secure the program's first regional appearance.
The Bison trailed 4-3 entering the seventh and made two quick outs to start the inning, but Shelby Preston singled and then scored the tying run on Nady Poore's RBI triple. Poore then scored the go-ahead run on Caybree Dobbins' RBI single.
Dobbins retired Ider in order in the bottom of the seventh inning to end the game. She pitched 5 2/3 innings and recorded seven strikeouts in the circle for NSM.
Dobbins also finished 3-for-4 at the plate and Preston and Cloey Davenport had two hits each while Poore, Kinsey Barton, Ellie Johnson and Gracie Holland had one hit and one RBI each.
Elimination Bracket
Semifinals
NSM 8, Section 2 — The Bison took control with five-run fourth inning Thursday afternoon to defeat fourth-seeded Section and advance to the Elimination Bracket final.
Caybree Dobbins got the win in the circle, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while recording 16 strikeouts.
Dobbins went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for NSM while Chloe Johnson was 3-for-4 with two RBIS, Nady Poore was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs, Kinsey Barton was 3-for-4 and Cloey Davenport was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and one RBI. Shelby Preston had an RBI and Kolbie Bobo and Gracie Holland both had one hit.
Korti Davis finished 2-for-2 with a two-run double for Section while Ava Harper was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
Winners Bracket Final
Pisgah 8, Ider 0 — The Eagles clinched their spot in the North Regional as Duke signee Kennedy Barron pitched a three-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts Wednesday night.
Barron also went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Eagles while Lila Kate Wheeler was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored, Karlee Holcomb was 3-for-3 with a double, two singles and a walk, Molly Heard was 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run and Briley Worley was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Pisgah also got an RBI single from Madeline Flammia and a single from Hannah Duncan while Bella Bobo drew two walks.
Winners Bracket
Semifinals
Pisgah 15, Section 0 — Pisgah cruised into the winners bracket final by defeating the Lions Wednesday afternoon.
Molly Heard finished 2-for-2 with a two-run home run, a three-run homer and an RBI sac fly for Pisgah and Briley Worley and Laney Liles hit solo home runs for the Eagles. Lila Kate Wheeler finished with three hits and one RBI while Madeline Flammia had two hits and two RBIs. Kennedy Barron (three RBIs), Hannah Duncan and Bella Bobo had one hit each. Barron and Piper Anderson combined on a three-inning no-hitter. Barron struck out five over two innings pitched with Anderson struck out one in one inning pitched.
Ider 8, NSM 2 — The Hornets used a five-run fourth inning to secure the win over NSM.
Nady Poore and Caybree Dobbins both went 2-for-3 for the Bison while Chloe Johnson had a two-run double.
