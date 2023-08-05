A pair of Skyline angler duos fished in the recent 2023 Bassmaster High School National Championship tournament on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina.
The event was a two-day tournament with a three-fish limit each day.
Jack Pickett and Luke Baugh finished 134th with four fish weighing 10.12 pounds. They were 16th after Day 1 after catching a 6.4-pounder.
Also for Skyline, Jacob Baugh and Brody Berniger finished 251st with four fish weighing 7.8 pounds.
Latimer named NWL All-Star — Scottsboro alum Reed Latimer recently earned the title of All-Star in the Northwoods Summer College Baseball League.
Latimer was one of five Eau Claire (Wisconsin) Express players selected to the NWL All-Star game.
Latimer is currently batting .311 (35-of-112) with 10 doubles, two home runs, 26 RBIs, 36 runs and 18 walks. He plays right field for the Express.
Latimer is a 2019 Scottsboro alum and he played the past four years at the University of Montevallo before recently transferring to UAB, where he will play his final season of college baseball next spring.
Scottsboro golfers compete in AGA Boys State Junior Championship — Scottsboro High School golfers Connor Hooper and Ethan Roberts played in the Alabama Golf Association’s Boys State Junior Championship tournament, which was played at the Goose Pond Colony Lake Course in Scottsboro July 25-27.
Both players, who helped Scottsboro finish as the Class 5A state runner-up last spring, made the cut to play all three days of the tournament.
Hooper, a rising eighth-grader for Scottsboro, shot a three-round total of 11-over par 227 (80-71-76) to finish tied for 58th. Roberts, a rising senior, shot a 12-over par 228 (82-69-77) — he shot a 3-under par 69 in Round 2 — to tie for 64th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.