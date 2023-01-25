The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball team used its most productive offensive output of the season to keep its area-tournament hosting hopes alive.
The Class 5A No. 4-ranked Wildcats scored a season-high 97 points on the way to a convincing 97-63 Class 5A Area 14 win over visiting Fairview on “Senior Night” at Hambrick Hall on Friday.
Scottsboro (16-7, 4-1) needs a win at Arab this coming Friday in order to force a coin flip with No. 5 Guntersville that would determine which team hosts next month’s area tournament. A Scottsboro loss to Arab would allow Guntersville to host the area tournament.
The Wildcats scorched the nets early and often against Fairview, holding leads of 29-8, 59-19 and 84-33 at the quarter breaks.
Scottsboro had six players score in double figures and had seven with at least nine points. Tyson Sexton led the Wildcats with 19 points while Kyle Wright scored 18, Seth Whitmore contributed 14, Parker Bell totaled 13 and Jameson Gray and Ethan Roberts had 10 each. Scottsboro also got nine points from Jake Jones and two each from Eli Sparks and Davon Walker.
During Friday’s game, Bell moved into sixth on Scottsboro’s all-time career scoring list, per Scottsboro sports statistician/historian Greg Bell.
Seth Cowan scored 18 points and Jaylen Blackwell added 15 for Fairview (8-16, 1-5).
Woodville 51, Valley Head 49 — At Woodville, the Panthers rallied past Valley Head for a Class 1A Area 15 win Friday night.
Woodville (9-15, 1-5) trailed 17-12 after one quarter and 27-24 at halftime before tying the game 35-all after three quarters. Sam Peek (seven points), Wyatt Hutchens (five) and Cameron Dolberry (four) combined for all of Woodville’s fourth-quarter points to push it to the win.
Peek finished with a game-high 17 points while Dolberry had nine, Jase Dulaney had eight, Damien Benson had six, Hutchens had five, Ronald Clark had four and Carter Johnson had two.
Scoring leaders for Valley Head (6-16, 1-6) were Hunter Robinson with 14 points, Lennon Pike with 11 and Kolby Dupree with 10.
Scottsboro 62, James Clemens 59 — At Scottsboro, the Class 5A Wildcats avenged a 20-point loss to 7A James Clemens from earlier this season with a win at Hambrick Hall on Saturday.
Scottsboro (17-7), playing its final home game of the regular season, led 16-15, 30-27 and 50-47 at the quarter breaks. Scottsboro took a five-point lead in the closing seconds after Jake Jones sank a free throw following an intentional foul on the Jets, who scored with time winding down to make it a three-point game.
Tyson Sexton hit seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 28 points. Parker Bell scored 19 points for the Wildcats, who also got five each from Seth Whitmire and Ethan Roberts, four from Kyle Wright and one from Jones.
Nick Jennings scored 13 points for James Clemens.
According to Scottsboro sports statistician/historian Greg Bell, Sexton and Parker Bell tied the Scottsboro varsity boys basketball program’s all-time most played games record of 116, which was previously set by JaQuez Talley (2014-17). Sexton also moved within 47 points of passing Pat Trammell for fourth on the Scottsboro all-time career scoring list.
GIRLS
Scottsboro 50, Fairview 40 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats clinched no worse than the No. 3-seed for next month’s Class 5A Area 14 tournament thanks to a win over Fairview on “Senior Night” at Hambrick Hall on Friday.
Scottsboro (14-9, 2-3) is guaranteed to play Arab in the semifinals of the area tournament at Guntersville next month.
Against Fairview, Scottsboro built a 20-7 lead after one quarter and was in front 28-20 at halftime and 36-30 after three quarters.
Adair Holland scored 10 points, Madison Rains netted nine, Bree Sexton added eight and Jadaya Edmondson had seven for Scottsboro, which also got five each from Maggie Armstrong and Alyssa Paschal, four from Morgan Perkins and two from Caroline Dawson.
Darby Nichols and Ava Thomas scored 15 and 14 points respectively for Fairview (8-14, 0-6).
Valley Head 56, Woodville 44 — At Woodville, visiting Valley Head defeated the Panthers Friday night to earn a split of the teams’ regular-season Class 1A Area 15 series.
Woodville (15-10, 3-3) fell behind 18-10 after one quarter before trailing 27-20 at halftime and 41-31 after three quarters.
Jessica Sirten scored 11 points while Kallie Brown, Lannah Grace Beard and Anna Robertson netted nine each for the Panthers, who also got five from Karlee Hutchens and one from Jerzey Jones.
Bella Lewis scored 21 points for Valley Head (10-10, 4-3) while Sophia Blair and Jenna McKenzie had 17 and 10 respectively.
James Clemens 41, Scottsboro 32 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats fell to Class 7A James Clemens for the third time this season during Saturday’s regular-season home finale at Hambrick Hall.
Scottsboro (17-7) trailed 12-10, 16-14 and 29-23 at the quarter breaks.
Jadaya Edmondson and Adair Holland scored 10 points each for Scottsboro while Bree Sexton had four, Maggie Armstrong, Caroline Dawson and Alyssa Paschal had two each and Keira Culver and Madison Rains had one each.
Alexa Moore scored 15 points, Zaria Holden netted 13 and Gabby Stigger added 10 for James Clemens.
