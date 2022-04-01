The Pisgah softball team enjoyed a solid showing during its annual Spring Break tournament at the Alabama Gulf Coast.
Class 2A No. 1-ranked posted a 4-2 record during the Gulf Coast Classic III this week in Gulf Shores. The Eagles went 3-1 in pool play before going 1-1 in Wednesday’s single-elimination tournament.
Pisgah (9-5) opened the tournament position of the event Wednesday with a 6-1 win over Class 6A Robertsdale. Briley Worley had two hits, a walk and two RBIs for the Eagles while Claudia Barron had two hits.
Pisgah also got one hit each from Madeline Flammia and Mara Anderson and two RBIs from Karlee Holcomb, who also got the win in the pitching circle after allowing just one run over four innings.
Pisgah was eliminated from the tournament after falling to 11-1 to Columbia Academy (Tennessee) in the second round. Columbia Academy scored nine runs in the third inning.
Flammia, Piper Anderson and Wallace State signee Lila Kate Wheeler had one hit each for Pisgah.
The Eagles closed pool play in the event on Tuesday with a pair of wins over 6A Cullman 3-2 and 3A East Lawrence 7-2.
Against Cullman, Holcomb drove in the winning run in the top of the fifth inning with an RBI single that plated Worley, who had singled and reached second base on a Cullman error.
Holcomb finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Worley was 2-for-3 while Flammia doubled and Wheeler, Claudia Barron and Julianne Davis had one hit each. Piper Anderson pitched a two-hitter to get the win in the circle for the Eagles.
Pisgah built a 4-0 lead on the way to the win over East Lawrence.
Laney Liles had two hits and two RBIs and Campbell Barron had two hits and one RBI for the Eagles while Flammia and Worley had two hits each, Mara Anderson had one hit and one RBI and Holcomb had an RBI. Karlee Holcomb pitched four inning and recorded three strikeouts to earn the win in the circle.
Scottsboro opens 2-0 at the Orange Beach Classic II — At Orange Beach, Class 6A No. 9-ranked Scottsboro (9-4-1) posted a convincing 9-0 win over West End before rallying past Theodore 3-2 on the opening day of the Orange Beach Classic II on Thursday.
Trailing Theodore 2-1 entering the bottom of the fourth inning, but Scottsboro (9-4-1) got a leadoff double from Austin McNeece and a single from Kambrie Doss before Alyssa Smart tied the game with an RBI single. Three batters later, BYU signee Lexi Bennett drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI double.
Smart finished 2-for-2 with an RBI for the Wildcats while Bennett and Coastal Alabama signee Olivia Tubbs both went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Anna Stuart Dawson recorded two strikeouts over five innings to earn the win in the circle.
The Wildcats romped West End to start the tournament, scoring a run in the first, four in the second and two each in the third and fifth innings.
Bennett finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored and Smart went 2-for-3 with a home run for Scottsboro while Tubbs had a triple and a two RBIs, Doss had a double and two RBIs and Dawson, McNeece and Brooklyn Mcgee had one hit and one RBI each.
Smart pitched a one-hitter for Scottsboro, recording nine strikeouts over five innings to earn the win in the circle.
