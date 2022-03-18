The Scottsboro tennis team’s final home matches of the season ended with a pair of tough defeats against a Class 6A Section 8 foe.
Visiting Fort Payne won the varsity girls match 5-4 and the varsity boys match 6-3 at the Bynum Tennis Complex in Scottsboro on Thursday.
Scottsboro won three singles matches and one doubles match during the varsity girls contest. Summer Miller posted a 6-1, 6-3 in No. 3 singles for Scottsboro while Ella Ritter won 7-6, 6-1 at No. 4 singles and Lily Turlington won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 5 singles. Turlington and Madison Blanton teamed up for a 6-0, 6-3 win at No. 3 doubles.
Meanwhile, Scottsboro won two singles matches and one doubles match in the varsity boys contest. Dylan Chastain won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 4 singles while Levi Hambrick won 4-6, 6-2, 10-3 at No. 6 singles. Hambrick also teamed up with Luke Potter and Levi Hambrick for a 7-6, 6-0 win at No. 3 doubles.
