Sentinel "Sports Figures" is a combination of people, numbers and dates in regards to sports and sports history in Jackson County.
PEOPLE
Glen Hicks
A varsity boys basketball head coach for 42 years, the 2016 Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame inductee won 750 career games during his time at North Sand Mountain (1977-93, 1995-2003), Wallace State Community College (1994), Dade County, Georgia (2004-15), South Pittsburg, Tennessee (2016) and Fort Payne (2017-19). Hicks, who led NSM to eight Jackson County Tournament championships and six Sand Mountain Tournament titles, coached NSM’s famed teams from 1990-93 that ran fast-paced style called “The System” that had them scoring near or more than 100 points most games. The 1992-93 NSM team led the nation in scoring with an average of 111 points per game.
NUMBERS
7
Number of shutouts by the Stevenson High School football team during its 14-0, Class 2A state-championship winning season in 1979. The Panthers shut out six of their first seven opponents and never allowed more than 12 points in any game, outscoring opponents 420-58.
DATES
1.2.1988
The Section girls basketball team defeated Ider 76-72 to win the program's first Sand Mountain Tournament championship. Coach Kathy Hughes’ Lions led 16-13, 46-31 and 66-53 at the quarter breaks before holding off the Ider’s fourth-quarter rally. Tracy Ryan scored a game-high 27 points for Section. Shanna Cabaniss totaled 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Lions, Didi Wilson had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Melissa Myers added 11 points.
2.4.2006
The Scottsboro wrestling program won its second state all-time championship. The Wildcats, coached by Chris Staton, bested runner-up Arab by 12 points in the Class 5A team standings. Scottsboro’s Craig Jenkins (125 pounds), Chase Cuthbertson (135) and Kyle Cuthbertson (140) won individual weight class state titles while Trevor Brown was the runner-up at 171.
DID YOU KNOW?
Bridgeport won the first Jackson County Girls Basketball Tournament championship in 1977. The Tigers defeated Pisgah 27-24.
