The Pisgah varsity girls cross country team posted its second runner-up finish in a meet this season.
Both times, the team that prevented the Eagles from taking the top spot was Ider.
The Hornets edged Pisgah by 12 points to win the Scottsboro Invitational’s Class 1A-4A Girls 5K Race Saturday at the John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions at Scottsboro High School.
Ider, which edged the Eagles last month to win the Pisgah Invitational, finished with a low score of 47, while Pisgah’s team score was 59.
Nevaeh Evans was Pisgah’s top finisher, finishing 10th with a time of 24:36.53. Kayana Stewart was 12th (24:51.24) while Rhylee Bell was 13th (24:51.33), Jazimine Wilson 17th (25:24.12), Serenity Olinger 20th (25:40.34), Emma Sisk 22nd (26:01.80), Riley Grider 30th (26:36.21), Laily Brown 36th (27:43.84), Addison Goff 45th (30:03.64), Kimberly Miller 48th (30:37.67) and Kinsley Phillips 61st (36:35.54).
Running as individuals, Section’s Jennifer Vega posted a fourth-place finish with a time of 22:46.98. Skyline’s Katie Roach finished 37th (27:44.16) while teammate Kaylee Bullock was 59th (34:53.50).
Class 1A-4A Boys 5K Race — Pisgah (77 points) notched a third-place finish behind champion Westminster Christian (30) and runner-up DAR (48).
Mason Overdear (19:45.67), Brodie Overdear (19:52.77) and Bob Johnson (20:06.38) finished 12th, 13th and 14th respectively for Pisgah while Austin Wilson was 16th (20:18.67), Bryant Overdear 30th (21:58.29), Jake Smith 35th (22:25.80), Tristan Hutson 45th (23:09.86), Koen Smith 46th (23:13.45), Holden Goff 47th (23:20.89), Emanuel Elizondo 48th (23:21.80), Bailey Johnson 54th (24:02.11), Ethan Smith 59th (25:35.18), Austin Mabrey 69th (28:20.40) and Alex Elizondo 72nd (29:32.60).
Running as individuals, North Sand Mountain’s Lane Gamble finished 11th (19:44.74) while Skyline’s Colby Hambrick was 50th (23:40.04), Woodville’s Isreal Prado was 52nd (23:47.24), Skyline’s Kristian King was 55th (24:19.53), Woodville’s Kade Hermes was 76th (30:37.29) and Woodville’s Russell Roswal was 81st (36:54.73).
Junior High Girls 2.1-Mile Race — North Sand Mountain’s Kayden Reyes recorded a sixth-place finish with a time of 15:47.43.
Junior High Boys 2.1-Mile Race — Section’s Cogan McCutchen finished 45th (16:15.87) while teammate Giovanny Vega was 72nd (19:26.37).
