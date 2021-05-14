Scottsboro freshman track and field athlete turned in a strong finish in the AHSAA Heptathlon.
Caroline Sanders totaled 3,647 points and finished 10th among the 44 athletes that competed in the two-day event at Hoover High School on Monday and Tuesday.
The heptathlon included seven different track and field events. Sanders recorded two top-10 event finishes and finished in the top-20 in all but one event.
Sanders’ best finish came in the long jump, placing fourth with a mark of 16 feet, 8 inches. She also finished ninth in the high jump (4-8.75), 11th in the javelin (80-8), 13th in the 800-meter run (2:37.75), 16th in the shot put (26-11.75), 19th in the 200-meter dash (27.54 seconds) and 27th in the 100-meter hurdles (18.33).
Northridge junior Rashni Walker was the heptathlon champion with 4,479 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.