Rosas

Rycard Rosas and Woodville try to extend their winning streak to three when they travel to play Class 1A Region 7 foe Gaylesville Thursday night.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Woodville football team is playing the way head football coach Matt Sanders envisioned it could entering the season, bouncing back from an 0-3 start to post dominant wins over Vina and Brindlee Mountain and turning what was a 14-game losing streak into a two-game winning streak.

“I was hoping we’d find our groove sooner, but it’s been a complete 180 (degree turn) from the first three games,” Sanders said. “I’m really proud of the way the guys have played. You see the growth, see what it’s supposed to look like (when we execute). The guys’ confidence is pretty high.”

