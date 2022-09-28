The Woodville football team is playing the way head football coach Matt Sanders envisioned it could entering the season, bouncing back from an 0-3 start to post dominant wins over Vina and Brindlee Mountain and turning what was a 14-game losing streak into a two-game winning streak.
“I was hoping we’d find our groove sooner, but it’s been a complete 180 (degree turn) from the first three games,” Sanders said. “I’m really proud of the way the guys have played. You see the growth, see what it’s supposed to look like (when we execute). The guys’ confidence is pretty high.”
Woodville (2-3, 0-2) will try to run its winning streak to three when it travels to Gaylesville to resume Class 1A Region 7 play. The game, originally scheduled for Friday, has been moved to Thursday at 7 p.m. due to the possibility of inclement weather caused by a potential hurricane expected to make landfall in the Gulf of Mexico later this week.
While Woodville is riding high entering the matchup, Gaylesville (0-5, 0-2) comes into the game after another tough loss, a 19-16 setback at Victory Christian. The Trojans also suffered region losses to Coosa Christian 42-6, Cedar Bluff 29-28 in overtime and Appalachian 53-34 and a non-region loss to Class 2A West End 63-26.
“They’ve got to be the best 0-5 team in 1A,” Sanders said. “They don’t look like (an 0-5 team).”
Key offensive players for Gaylesville are quarterback Tanner Eads, who is 30-of-66 passing for 392 yards and four touchdowns, and running back Keylon Higgins, who has rushed for 434 yards and five touchdowns on 95 carries and caught six passes for 111 yards and one touchdown.
The Trojans are averaging 22 points per game.
Thursday’s game is the 17th meeting between the Woodville and Gaylesville, which leads the series 11-5. Gaylesville snapped a five-game losing streak to the Panthers with last season’s 52-28 victory.
Sanders said the Panthers’ motivation now is to break through for a region victory.
“We are still (winless) in the region, so we’ve got to keep getting better, keep improving, and try to get that first region win,” he said. “That’s definitely something we want. Hopefully we can get back to .500 and see where that takes us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.