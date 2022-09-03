Turnovers and special teams miscues doomed North Jackson early in its first region matchup Friday night on the road against Westminster.
The Chiefs failed to recover an onside kick, lost a fumble and let Westminster recover another kickoff in the first quarter en route to a 55-39 loss.
North Jackson head coach Joe Hollis said the early mistakes were a sign of his team’s youth.
“We’re playing some young guys, and their youth showed up a little bit tonight,” said Hollis. “We just have to grow and get better every rep, every day and every week.”
North Jackson’s rough night started early. On the first play from scrimmage, Westminster quarterback Brandon Musch threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Owen Lockette. On the following kickoff, TJ Carter recovered Mark Royar’s onside kick. A few plays later, Musch and Lockette connected for another score and the Wildcats jumped out to a 14-0 lead less than two minutes into the game. North Jackson answered with Cadelle McDonald taking a screen pass from quarterback Nick Jernigan 56 yards for a touchdown. Wesley Payton would miss the extra point.
Musch and Lockette’s third touchdown of the first quarter extended the Westminster lead. North Jackson reached into its bag of tricks on the next drive. On the first play of the drive, running back Diego Holt took the handoff from Jernigan, ran to the outside, then stopped and threw a deep ball to a wide open Jonathan Linderman for a 51-yard touchdown. North Jackson’s two point conversion attempt failed after the score.
The Chiefs’ defense forced a three-and-out, giving them some momentum. That momentum was short lived. On the following play, eighth grade running back Nick Price Jr. fumbled, and Westminster recovered. Westminster would capitalize on the turnover, with Musch throwing his fourth touchdown of the quarter to Kyle Everleth. North Jackson let the following kickoff bounce, giving Westminster time to recover the live ball. Musch ran in a touchdown from 21 yards out just over a minute later, giving the Wildcats a 35-12 lead after one quarter of play.
North Jackson started the second quarter with a turnover on downs, and Musch answered with another rushing touchdown. After a blindside block and delay of game penalties, North Jackson was deep inside its own territory. On third and long from the 4-yard line, the Chiefs fumbled a handoff, which Westminster recovered in the end zone for a touchdown. Holt would score a touchdown with 41 seconds left in the half. North Jackson trailed 49-18 after the second quarter.
North Jackson was putting together what looked like a promising drive to start the third quarter, until another Jernigan fumble was recovered by Westminster’s Jack Jones. Musch’s fifth touchdown pass of the night was set up by his conversion of a fourth and short and a 38 yard scramble on the following play. Westminster led 55-18 after the third quarter.
North Jackson tried to make a comeback in the fourth quarter, but the 37 point Wildcat lead was too much to overcome. Holt ran in his second touchdown of the night early in the quarter. The Chiefs’ defense forced two three and outs. Price’s 27 yard touchdown, set up by Holt’s 42-yard run, put North Jackson within 24 points midway through the final quarter. North Jackson recovered the ensuing onside kick, then Holt threw his second long touchdown to Linderman, getting the Chiefs within two scores. North Jackson stopped Westminster on fourth down with 2:22 left in the game, but the Chiefs’ hopes of a comeback were short lived. A third halfback pass attempt from Holt to Linderman was intercepted, and Westminster downed the ball to run out the clock.
Hollis was proud of the way his team played in the fourth quarter Friday night.
“They compete. They battled in the second half. This group isn’t going to quit. They’re good kids and they play the game the right way. The breaks didn’t go our way (tonight), but we're going to go back and get to work,” said Hollis.
Holt made the North Jackson offense go on Friday night. He totaled 227 rushing yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns. He also completed three of four passes for 105 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Jernigan completed three passes for 75 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Linderman caught two passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Price added 45 yards on six carries and a touchdown. Musch carried the Westminster offense. He completed 19 of 32 passes for 245 yards and five touchdowns. He also carried the ball 18 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns.
North Jackson (0-2, 0-1) travels back to Huntsville next Friday to face off against Randolph.
