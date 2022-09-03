Jernigan

North Jackson's Nick Jernigan lets go of a pass as he's pressured during the Chiefs' Class 4A Region 8 loss at Westminster Christian Friday night in Huntsville.

 Sentinel Photo | Brad Nevels

Turnovers and special teams miscues doomed North Jackson early in its first region matchup Friday night on the road against Westminster.

The Chiefs failed to recover an onside kick, lost a fumble and let Westminster recover another kickoff in the first quarter en route to a 55-39 loss. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.