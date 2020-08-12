There is another school in Jackson County that is joining the high school fishing ranks.
Skyline plans to field a fishing team for the 2020-21 season, principal Drew McNutt confirmed.
McNutt, who helped start fishing program at Scottsboro High School in 2018, will serve as the school’s head coach.
“The big thing behind starting a fishing team is getting kids another opportunity to be involved in something,” McNutt said. “A lot of kids that will be fishing are involved in a lot, but some kids won’t be involved in nothing as far as what we offer at the school. The more opportunities they have, the better their grades will be, better the behavior is going to be, the more they’re going to be invested in the school.”
Skyline will be the fifth local school to have a fishing program. NSM started its program back in 2014, with Scottsboro following suit in 2018 and Section joining in 2019. Several of those teams have already enjoyed success. Scottsboro won the Alabama B.A.S.S. Nation High School Six-Man Team state title this summer while Pisgah and NSM finished sixth and 12th respectively in the Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association State Tournament.
Skyline will fish in the Alabama B.A.S.S. Nation High School organization tournaments. The school will declare its team with organization after Sept. 1 and plans to begin fishing competitively once the Alabama B.A.S.S. Nation High School division’s 2020-21 schedule is finalized.
The Skyline fishing team will be open to students, both male and female, in grades 7-12. The program will have an interest meeting soon, but McNutt said after early discussions it appears the Vikings will have at least 10-12 anglers — two anglers fish together in one boat that is operated by an adult boat captain — for their inaugural season.
McNutt asks those interested in being a boat captain or a program sponsor to contact him at mcnuttd@jacksonk12.org or at 256-587-6561.
“There are a lot of great fishermen out here in this community that would love to be boat captains and share their knowledge with our kids. That’s what we’re excited about,” McNutt said. “We’ll get some more information out after we get through the hustle and bustle of starting school and have an interest meeting soon. Sponsors, we’ve got several commitments. A sponsor sheet is going around. This community is excited about bringing another element (of competition) to our school for our kids.”
