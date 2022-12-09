Paschal

Alyssa Paschal is fouled as she goes in for a layup during Scottsboro's win over former area rival Buckhorn Tuesday night at Hambrick Hall.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Scottsboro varsity girls basketball team in continuing to haunt its former Class 6A Area 15 rivals.

Four days after posting a win over Fort Payne, now Class 5A Scottsboro downed Buckhorn 57-39 Tuesday night at Hambrick Hall.

