The Scottsboro varsity girls basketball team in continuing to haunt its former Class 6A Area 15 rivals.
Four days after posting a win over Fort Payne, now Class 5A Scottsboro downed Buckhorn 57-39 Tuesday night at Hambrick Hall.
Scottsboro (5-2), which won the area tournament title last season before dropping to Class 5A this season, outscored Buckhorn 16-2 in the second quarter to built a 26-11 halftime lead.
Scottsboro led 35-26 entering the fourth quarter, but the Bucks got within four midway through the frame. Scottsboro followed with a 17-0 run to put the game away.
Morgan Perkins scored six points during the Wildcats’ game-clinching scoring run and closed with a game-high 18 points. Madison Rains pitched in 11 points for Scottsboro while Adair Holland had nine, Alyssa Pascal had seven, Jadaya Edmondson had five, Bree Sexton had four and Ella White had three.
Kayla Childers led Buckhorn (5-2) with 11 points.
Woodville 57, Athens Bible 21 — At Athens, the Panthers spoiled Athens Bible’s in-school game Tuesday by posting a convincing Class 1A Area 15 victory.
Woodville (7-3, 2-0) built a 19-4 lead after one quarter and was in control 34-11 at halftime 43-18 after three quarters.
Jessica Sirten scored 33 points to lead the Panthers, which also got seven from Kallie Brown, six from Karlee Hutchens, five from Anna Robertson and two each from Lannah Grace Beard, Jerzey Jones and Michaela Jones.
Brooke Piscatelli led Athens Bible (0-1 in area play) with seven points.
Skyline 72, Oakwood Adventist Academy 24 — At Skyline, the Vikings extended their area winning streak to 48 with a convincing win over Class 1A Area 15 foe Oakwood Tuesday night.
Skyline (6-2, 2-0) raced in front 36-2 after one quarter before leading 64-12 at halftime and 68-19 after three quarters.
Kaina King scored 16 points, Lexie Stucky added 14 and Kenzie Manning added 10 for the Vikings, who also got nine from Blakely Stucky, eight from Audra Bellomy, six from Brinlee Potts and three each from Sage Lewis, Katie Roach and Jaslynn Wilkinson.
New Hope 70, Pisgah 45 — At Pisgah, the Eagles had their 63-game home winning streak at Carey Ellison Gymnasium snapped in a loss to last season’s Class 4A Northeast Region champion New Hope Tuesday night.
It was the first home loss for Pisgah (5-2) since the 2016-17 season.
New Hope (5-3) took a 17-8 lead after one quarter of play before extending its advantage to 36-23 at halftime and 55-39 after three quarters.
Kallie Tinker scored 16 points and Ashton Childress added 13 points for Pisgah, which also got seven each from Piper Anderson and Madeline Flammia and two from Paisley Patalas.
Kaylee Yarbrough scored 32 points, Jada Bates netted 17 and Kaylee Lebrun added 13 for New Hope, which is coached by Skyline alum Craig McGill.
DAR 55, Section 40 — At Grant, DAR pulled away in the fourth quarter to claim a second win in three tries this season against the Lions with Tuesday’s victory.
Section (3-7), which lost to DAR on Nov. 17 before besting the Patriots in overtime in the Sure Shot Thanksgiving Tournament on Nov. 22, fell behind 9-5 after one quarter before trailing 28-19 at halftime and 35-28 after three quarters.
Taegan Whitmire scored eight points and Karlie Hancock netted five for Section, which also got four each from Julie Varner, Jasmine Jonathan, Alli Romans and Millie Gentry, three from Kaelyn Browning and two each from Makenna Arndt, London Robertson and JoAnna Newsom.
Ansley Barnes led DAR with 11 points.
Ider 58, NSM 46 — At Ider, the host team outscored visiting North Sand Mountain 32-20 in the second half to claim the Class 2A Area 15 win Tuesday night.
NSM (9-3, 1-1) led 14-9 after one quarter and the game was tied 26-all at halftime before Ider moved in front 41-36 after three quarters.
Ashley Shrader had a double-double of 16 points and 19 rebounds while also totaling three blocks, two assists and two steals for the Bison while Kayden Reyes had 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Kolbie Bobo added five points and seven rebounds for NSM while Madison Renfro scored four points and Kam Patterson and Rylee Reyes had three each.
Makinley Traylor scored 22 points for Ider (5-4, 2-0).
Thursday
Skyline 64, Huntland (Tenn.) 41 — At Huntland, Tennessee, Skyline outscored the host Hornets 26-12 in the second half to secure the win over their state-line foes.
Skyline (7-2) led 19-13 after one quarter and 38-29 at halftime before extending its lead to 51-32 after three quarters.
Kenzie Manning scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Vikings while Kaina King netted 14, Audra Bellomy added 10 and Lexie Stucky and Blakely Stucky had nine each.
Logan McLennan scored 17 points for Huntland (10-2).
Woodville 41, Appalachian 27— At Woodville, the Panthers used a strong defensive effort to post a win over a fellow Class 1A program.
Woodville (8-3) led 5-4, 18-9 and 28-14 at the quarter breaks.
Jessica Sirten scored a game-high 27 points for the Panthers, which also got seven from Lannah Grace Beard, three each from Jerzey Jones and Michaela Jones and one from Kallie Brown.
