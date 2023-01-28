The Skyline varsity girls basketball team closed out Class 1A Area 15 play with another dominant performance.
The No. 2-ranked Vikings built a 43-point halftime lead on the way to a 69-25 win over Athens Bible Tuesday night in Athens.
The win was Skyline’s 54 consecutive win in area play.
Skyline (21-4, 8-0), which hosts next month’s area tournament, raced in front 26-2 after one quarter and 47-4 at halftime before carrying a 63-14 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Kenzie Manning scored 24 points and Kaina King added 22 to lead the Vikings, who also got 12 from Blakely Stucky, eight from Jaslynn Wilkinson, two from Katie Roach and one from Sage Lewis.
Section 64, ASCTE 16 — At Section, the Lions took command from the start on the way to a win over the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering of Huntsville. on Tuesday.
Section (5-16) sprinted to a 29-2 lead after one quarter before leading 44-10 at halftime and 60-12 after three quarters.
Ten different Lions scored points, led by Alli Romans’ 16 points and Ava Harper’s 14. Section also got nine points each from Zella Johnson and Kaelyn Shelton, four each from Joanna Newsome and Karlie Hancock and two each from Makenna Arndt, Riley Baldino, Millie Gentry and Taegan Whitmire.
Sylvania 72, NSM 64 — At Higdon, host North Sand Mountain fell to Class 3A No. 10-ranked Sylvania for the third time this season.
NSM (17-9) fell behind 18-13 after one quarter before tying the game at 32-all at halftime, but Sylvania outscored the Bison 24-14 in the third quarter to carry a 56-42 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Kayden Reyes posted 26 points and five assists and Kam Patterson had 18 points, two assists and three rebounds for NSM, while Kolbie Bobo had nine points, five rebounds and four assists, Ella Spurgin had seven points, Madison Renfro had four points and three rebounds.Anna Murdock scored 24 points for Sylvania (16-7).
Lindsay Lane 43, Woodville 38 — At Woodville, visiting Lindsay Lane rallied in the second half to down the Panthers Tuesday night.
Woodville (15-12) trailed 12-8 after one quarter before leading 24-16 at halftime. But Lindsay Lane rallied in front 34-30 after three quarters.
Jessica Sirten scored 13 points for Woodville while Lannah Grace Beard had eight points, Michaela Jones and Anna Robertson had six each, Kallie Brown had four and Jerzey Jones had one. Lindsey Murr scored 30 points for Lindsay Lane.
Thursday
DAR 57, North Jackson 26 — At Stevenson, North Jackson fell to the visiting Patriots in a Class 4A Area 14 matchup.
North Jackson (3-20, 1-4) trailed 24-8, 41-12 and 48-17 at the quarter breaks.
Calena Coffey led the Chiefs with eight points while Camryn Case had four, Abby Guess and Avery Wynne had three each and Sheyann Brown, Casia Coffey, Sarah Kate Garner and Peyton Hill had two each.
Lauren Buchanan and Ashlyn Foster scored 15 and 14 points respectively for DAR.
Monday
Pisgah 64, Sylvania 48 — At Pisgah, six Eagles scored in double figures as Class 2A No. 8-ranked Pisgah posted a win over 3A No. 10 Sylvania.
Pisgah (13-6) led 19-17 after one quarter and 30-25 at halftime before stretching its lead to 49-37 after three quarters.
Piper Anderson scored a team-high 13 points and Madeline Flammia netted 11 for the Eagles while Campbell Barron, Ashton Childress, Paisley Patalas and Kallie Tinker scored 10 points each.
Anna Murdock scored 23 points for Sylvania.
NSM 64, North Jackson 31 — At Higdon, North Sand Mountain used a fast start to notch a win over a county rival.
NSM built a 24-7 lead after one quarter before extending its advantage to 41-11 at halftime and 49-24 after three quarters.
Kam Patterson recorded 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals, Kolbie Bobo had 11 points, three steals and three rebounds and Madison Renfro had 10 points, four assists and three rebounds for the Bison while Kayden Reyes had eight points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals and Raygan Weldon had eight points and seven rebounds. NSM also got six points and two rebounds from Kali Kirkpatrick, Abby Shaffer had five points and seven rebounds.
Calena Coffey and Abby Guess scored seven points each for North Jackson (3-19), which also got five points each from Camryn Case and Peyton Hill, four from Aubrey Smith and three from Avery Wynne.
Brindlee Mountain 48, Woodville 46 — At Scant City, the host team rallied in the fourth quarter to slip past the Panthers.
Woodville led 12-10, 25-20 and 35-27 at the quarter breaks.
Jessica Sirten scored 15 points and Kallie Brown had 13 for the Panthers, who also got eight from Anna Robertson, five from Lannah Grace Beard, four from Karlee Hutchens and one from Jerzey Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.