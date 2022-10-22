Another high stakes game between the North Sand Mountain and Collinsville football teams unfortunately for NSM didn’t go its way.
Visiting Collinsville rallied from a two-touchdown first-half deficit to knock off the Bison in a Class 2A Region 7 matchup Friday night at Lloyd Dobbins Field in Higdon.
Collinsville, which defeated NSM in the 2019 Class 2A state quarterfinals, claimed the region’s No. 3 while NSM will be the region’s No. 4-seed and play at Region 8 champion Lexington in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs on Nov. 4.
After a scoreless first quarter, NSM (4-5, 4-3) took a 12-0 lead in the second quarter and led 12-7 at halftime before Collinsville (7-2, 5-2) rallied in the second half.
“We didn’t finish the way we need to,” NSM head coach Keith Kirby said.
The game started with both teams playing hard defense and forcing stops until the lights went out on one half of the field midway through the first quarter, causing a stoppage of play. Once the lights came back on, the Bison offense started to click, with a six-play, 62-yard drive being capped off with a touchdown run from senior running back Kayden Gilley. After forcing another stop, the Bison scored another touchdown on a 30-yard run from senior wide receiver Blake Hill.
With 1:32 left in the half, the Panthers quickly put themselves back in the game, with eighth-grade quarterback Mason McAteer running in a 10-yard score. After a made extra point by junior Luis Ailon, the Panthers went into the half only down by five.
In the third quarter, the Bison seemed to have lost all momentum on offense while the Panthers offense began to find its rhythm, scoring on a 1-yard run from senior running back Keaton Deboard that put the Panthers up 14-12 in the third quarter. The Bison started the ensuing drive with a 35-yard run from junior wide receiver Kaden Moore that would set up the Bison at the Collinsville 30-yard line and poised to take back the lead until boos from the home crowd could be heard and a flag was seen all the way back near the line of scrimmage for a holding that negated a huge gain and immediately put the Bison offense on the back foot. The Bison would punt the ball away again and the Panthers would start to move down the field and take a lot of the remaining clock with it, scoring in the first minute of the fourth quarter to go up 21-12. For the rest of the game, the Bison offense would struggle to drive the ball while Collinsville would just continue to work the clock down, ultimately scoring one last touchdown on a 43-yard run from Deboard to put the game out of reach.
North Sand Mountain will take on Douglas (5-4) in their last regular season game.
“We’re going to go back to work on Monday, try to get better and try to win at Douglas,” Kirby said.
