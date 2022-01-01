A pair of Jackson County high school football players highlight the 2021 Class 2A All-Region 7 Team.
Section senior running back Drake McCutchen has been named as the Class 2A Region 7 MVP while Pisgah sophomore quarterback Mason Holcomb was tabbed the 2A Region 7 Offensive Player of the Year.
McCutchen, Holcomb and Defensive Player of the Year Jakeem Fletcher of Tanner were the award winners for the all-region team, which was released this week by the head coaches of the region’s seven teams (North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Section, Falkville, Ider, Tanner and Whitesburg Christian).
McCutchen enjoyed a stellar senior season for Section, rushing for 1,252 yards on 137 carries and 17 touchdowns while also catching eight passes for 123 yards and two more touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Holcomb finished just shy over 2,000 passing yards for the season, completing 106-of-178 pass attempts for 1,995 yards and 19 touchdowns while helping the Eagles go 7-4 and win their first region championship in 18 years.
Region champion Pisgah led the way with nine total all-region selections. Joining Holcomb on the all-region squad for the Eagles were senior tight end/defensive end Rhyan Barrett, senior wide receiver/defensive back Jake Hendricks, senior athlete/defensive back Parker Law, junior offensive/defensive linemen AJ Gant and Caleb Green, junior linebacker Caiden Hawkins, sophomore offensive/defensive lineman JD Martin and freshman running back Legion McCrary.
NSM and Section had five all-region selections each. Representing NSM was senior linemen Brodie Allison and Tanner Boatfield, senior wide receiver/defensive back Derek Bearden, senior linebacker/running back Mason Smith and junior linebacker Levi Pettijohn.
Section was represented by senior wide receiver/defensive back Dominik Blair, senior quarterback Jacob Cooper and junior running backs/linebackers Cameron Summerford and Jr. Walker.
