The North Sand Mountain varsity boys basketball team capped off a perfect run through Class 2A Area 15 play with a win over a fellow ranked team.
No. 3-ranked NSM outscored visiting No. 7 Section 23-12 in the fourth quarter to secure an 82-70 win Thursday night in Higdon.
The win clinched the regular-season area title for NSM (19-5, 6-0) and means the Bison will host all games they play in the next month’s Class 2A Area 15 Tournament.
NSM led 26-22, 41-40 and 59-58 at the quarter breaks.
Luke Maples scored 12 of his game-high 32 points in the final quarter for the Bison. Russ Marr finished with 21 points and Josh Palmer pitched in 12 (eight in the fourth quarter) for NSM while Drue Carlton had seven and Chandler Sullivan had six.
Alex Guinn scored 25 points for Section (15-10, 4-2), which will be the No. 2 seed in the area tournament and will host a semifinal game. The Lions also got 15 points from Logan Patterson, seven each from Jacob Cooper and Drake McCutchen and six each from Braden Arndt and Kaden Bradford.
Westbrook Christian 71, Skyline 65 — At Rainbow City, Westbrook Christian rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the visiting Class 1A No. 8-ranked Vikings Thursday night.
Skyline (17-8) trailed 25-17 after one quarter and 37-31 at halftime before taking a 55-52 lead after three quarters.
Chase Bickers led Skyline with 19 points while Dylan Knight scored 16 and Jaylon Clements had 15. The Vikings also got six points from Matt Burton, five from Logan Evans and four from Weston Avans.
Scoring leaders for Westbrook Christian were Cade Phillips with 21 points, Christian Morris with 20 and Grayson Wright with 17.
Sylvania 69, Pisgah 56 — At Pisgah, visiting Sylvania used a fast start to propel it past the Eagles Thursday night.
Pisgah (5-11) fell behind 20-9 after one quarter before trailing 43-24 at halftime and 60-33 after three quarters.
Jacob Hendricks scored 21 points and Zach Cornelison netted 11 for Pisgah, which also got nine form Rhyan Barrett, five from Parker Law and four each from Jarrett Keller and Mason Holcomb.
Sawyer Hughes led Sylvania with 17 points while Ryan Bullock had 16, Logan McCullough 14 and Jarrett Hill 13.
Tuesday
North Jackson 66, South Pittsburg (Tenn.) 55 — At Stevenson, the Chiefs posted their third straight victory thanks to a win over one of the former Sequatchie Valley rival of the former Bridgeport and Stevenson high schools.
North Jackson (7-11) trailed 18-10 after one quarter and 28-27 at halftime before grabbing a 44-41 lead after three quarters. The Chiefs then outscored South Pittsburg 22-14 in the fourth quarter to secure the “Senior Night” victory.
Devontay Pickett and Akilan Summer scored 12 points each for North Jackson. Preston Miller, Brady Cunningham and Ayson Quinn netted nine each for the Chiefs while Cade Reed added seven and Gavin Cooper had six.
Kobe Cooper and Reginald Hunter scored 12 points each and Racash Hunter added 11 for South Pittsburg (7-7).
Scottsboro 54, Columbia 44 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats used a fourth-quarter surge to defeat Columbia and post their 11th straight victory.
Scottsboro (17-3) led 13-6 after one quarter and 26-16 at halftime before Columbia outscored the Wildcats 17-6 in the third quarter to grab a 33-32 lead. But Scottsboro countered with a 13-2 run to regain control.
BJ Harris scored 22 points and Tyson Sexton netted 13 for Scottsboro, which also got six from Parker Bell and JaVaris Branford and five from Jordan Davis.
Jamari Wilson and Dubous McGhee scored 11 and seven points respectively for Columbia.
Skyline 71, Collinsville 43 — At Collinsville, the Class 1A No. 6-ranked Vikings opened up a double-digit lead in the second quarter and cruised to its second win over the 3A Panthers this season.
Skyline (17-7) led 13-12 after one quarter before extending its led to 32-19 at halftime. The Vikings were in front 53-33 after three quarters.
Weston Avans scored 23 points and Jaylon Clements netted 17 for Skyline, which also got 11 from Chase Bickers, six each from Logan Evans and Curtis Knopps, five from Matt Burton and three from Dylan Knight.
Billy Braggs scored 16 points and Colton Wills added 15 for Collinsville.
Whitesburg Christian 71, Woodville 59 — At Huntsville, Class 1A No. 10-ranked Woodville’s second-half rally fell short against the 2A Warriors.
Woodville (11-7) trailed 21-18 after one quarter, but Whitesburg Christian opened up a 45-32 halftime lead. Woodville outscored the Warriors 16-5 in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 50-48, but Whitesburg Christian outscored Woodville 21-11 in the final period to secure the win.
Jackson Peek scored 24 points and Caleb Dolberry netted 13 for the Panthers, who also got nine from Trey Stone, six from Garrett Copeland and five from Damien Benson.
Leading scorers for Whitesburg Christian were Benjamin Cox and Annin Harper with 18 points each, Isaiah Matthews with 17 and David Martin with 10.
