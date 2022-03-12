After posting the nation’s top vault during the 2022 high school indoor track and field season, Scottsboro junior pole vaulter Maddox Hamm did not wait long to post the nation’s top vault for the outdoor season.
Hamm, a three-time state champion, cleared a new personal-record height of 18 feet, 1 inch during Scottsboro’s first outdoor track and field meet, the Husky March Classic, at Hewitt-Trussville High School on March 4.
Hamm, who is now currently ranked No. 1 in the nation, cleared 18-1 on his first attempt. He did not attempt a higher height.Hamm’s stellar junior season began during the indoor season, which saw him post the nation’s highest indoor vault (17 feet, 6 inches) during the regular-season’s final meet. Hamm then won the Class 6A Boys indoor pole vault state championship with a winning vault of 16-09.
Other Top-10 finishes for the Scottsboro varsity boys were Rex Green (4:16.21), Reese Bell (4:21.09) and Zach Avenel (4:26.26) finishing second, third and seventh respectively in the 1600-meter run, Devon Walker (5-10) finishing fourth in the high jump and Ridge Wells (52.38 seconds) finishing ninth in the 400 while Scottsboro finished second in the 4x400-meter relay (3:29.98).
For the SHS girls, Lauren Paradise finished fifth (32-5.5) in the triple jump, Caroline Sanders was sixth (4-8) in the high jump and eighth (31-5) in the triple jump, Smith Bradford ninth (1:04.34) in the 400 and the 4x400 relay team of ______ was seventh (4:33.69).
Scottsboro finished eighth in the varsity boys team standings and was 11th in the varsity girls division.
Here are the complete results for Scottsboro athletes:
GIRLS
100-meter dash
12. Lauren Paradise (13.22)
40. Paige Giles (15.88)
200-meter dash
30. Paige Giles (31.68)
400-meter dash
9. Smith Bradford (1:04.34)
16. Ella Claire Hodges (1:08.55)
17. Cambree Bradford (1:09.01)
20. Paige Giles (1:11.10)
800-meter run
19. Mabry Bonsall (2:35.55)
27. Cambree Bradford (2:44.48)
32. Cadence Laughlin (2:50.24)
36. Lauren Judge (2:57.71)
1600-meter run
11. Emma Bradford (5:31.75)
21. Ally Campbell (5:46.13)
34. Shelton Linville (6:19.87)
37. McCall Chandler (6:29.74)
39. Kiana Lenox (7:10.15)
300-meter hurdles
15. Smith Bradford (55.01)
4x400-meter relay
7. Scottsboro (4:33.69)
High Jump
6. Caroline Sanders (4-8)
Long Jump
8. Caroline Sanders (15-4.5)
11. Lauren Paradise (15-2.5)
31. Paige Giles (10-10)
Triple Jump
5. Lauren Paradise (32-5.5)
8. Caroline Sanders (31-5)
13. Ella Claire Hodges (29-5.5)
Discus
14. Amy Roberts (76-4)
Javelin
10. Collins Bradford (88-2)
14. Maggie Whitaker (76-0)
23. Amy Roberts (60-1.25)
Shot Put
12. Amy Roberts (31-7)
25. Emily Fortson (27-11)
BOYS
100-meter dash
47. Tre Bland (12.53)
48. Parker Bell (12.54)
49. Alex Avenel (12.57)
50. Keelan Alvarez (12.61)
200-meter dash
43. Alex Avenel (25.54)
45. Gabe Jackson (25.81)
46. Cordell Worthy (25.88)
47. Xavier McCamey (25.94)
49. Keelan Alvarez (26.90)
400-meter dash
9. Ridge Wells (52.38)
23. Devon Walker (54.47)
27. Cameron Estes (55.27)
30. Gabe Jackson (56.09)
800-meter run
20. Hamilton Richardson (2:05.55)
50. River Green (2:23.43)
1600-meter run
2. Rex Green (4:16.21)
3. Reese Bell (4:21.09)
7. Zach Avenel (4:26.26)
14. Evan Hill (4:28.08)
16. Stephen Jones (4:29.72)
300-meter hurdles
17. Luke Terrell (45.64)
24. Tyler Shelton (48.16)
25. Tyson Sexton (48.48)
29. Grant West (50.30)
4x400-meter relay
2. Scottsboro (3.29.98)
High Jump
4. Devon Walker (5-10)
15. Kyle Wright (5-6)
Long Jump
20. Grant West (19-3)
23. Cordell Worthy (19-0.25)
30. Tre Bland (17-11)
34. Parker Bell (15-10)
Triple Jump
11. Luke Terrell (38-4)
13. Tyler Shelton (37-5)
16. Grant West (36-6)
18. Tyson Sexton (36-1.5)
Pole Vault
1. Maddox Hamm (18-1)
Javelin
19. Zach Wallingsford (120-7.75)
29. Drake Talley (77-11.5)
Shot Put
20. Hudson Tubbs (39-2)
27. Austin Burger (35-5)
39. Carter Knopps (26-7)
