The Scottsboro wrestling team opened its 2020-21 season with a rivalry win.
The Wildcats defeated visiting Fort Payne 44-39 in a dual match Thursday night at Carter Gymnasium.
“It was good to get on the mat against somebody else,” said Scottsboro head coach Chris Staton. “I was really pleased (with the performance). The effort was there, the fight was there. We’ve just got to keep improving.”
Scottsboro forfeited five of the middle-to-upper weight classes, making Staton proud with the efforts of his wrestlers for overcoming those forfeits.
“We gave up 30 points in forfeits, and it’s hard to win a dual match with that,” Staton said. “So it was big for our guys to get bonus points (with pins).”
Scottsboro wrestlers had five wins via pin, one via technical fall, one via decision and one via forfeit.
Scottsboro’s John Stewart, Matthew Dupree and Aidan Goggins recorded their first varsity wins.
Stewart, a seventh-grader, won a 9-4 decision over a 2020 Class 6A state placer in the 113-pound weight class while Dupree won via technical fall at 120 and Goggins won via pin at 152.
Also posting wins by pinfall for Scottsboro were Mason McKenzie at 106, Clinton Stewart at 126, Aaron Clark at 145 and Lucas Bellomy at 220. Bellomy’s win clinched the dual victory for the Wildcats.
