The Section varsity boys basketball team built a big lead before holding off North Jackson's fourth-quarter rally attempt to post a win in a matchup of Jackson County squads in Stevenson Friday night.
It was the first game in approximately two weeks after both teams after both had to pause team activities due to COVID-19 related reasons.
Section (5-3) built a 13-4 lead after one quarter and extended its advantage to 32-15 at halftime and 49-25 after three quarters. North Jackson (0-3) outscored the Lions 19-4 in the fourth quarter to get back in the game.
Alex Guinn finished with a game-high 19 points for Section, which also got nine points each from Logan Patterson and Jared Reed, six from Kaden Bradford and five from Drake McCutchen.
Cade Reed scored 13 points and Akilan Summers netted 12 for North Jackson while Brady Cunningham added six and Johnny Gilliam pitched in four.
Pisgah 82, Collinsville 58 - At Pisgah, the Eagles used a dominant performance Friday night to give head coach Lamar Hendricks his first win as the head coach at his alma mater.
Pisgah (1-2) led 23-15 after one quarter before breaking the game open in the second quarter. The Eagles outscored Collinsville 35-18 in the frame to build a 58-33 halftime lead. Pisgah was in front 80-49 entering the fourth quarter.
Zach Cornelison scored a game-high 26 points for Pisgah while Jacob Hendricks netted 15 and Jarrett Keller added 12, making four 3-pointers during the Eagles' second-quarter surge. The Eagles also got eight points from Rhyan Barrett and six each from Mason Holcomb, Parker Law and Brody Parker.
Colton Wills scored 23 points and Jacob Jones added 13 for Collinsville.
NSM 90, Ider 50 - At Ider, North Sand Mountain stayed undefeated in Class 2A Area 15 play with the victory over rival Ider on Friday.
NSM (5-2, 2-0) led 27-15 after one quarter before extending its lead to 54-29 at halftime and 76-45 after three quarters.
Chandler Sullivan led the Bison with 22 points while Russ Marr netted 21 and Luke Maples added 18. NSM also got nine points from Josh Palmer, eight from Derek Bearden and seven from Drue Carlton.
Hunter Robinson and Jesse Massey scored 12 points each for Ider (3-5, 0-1) while Drake Whisenant added 11.
Randolph 44, Woodville 32 - At Woodville, Class 4A Randolph handed the 1A Panthers their first loss of the season Friday night.
Woodville (2-1) trailed 15-7, 26-16 and 37-27 at the quarter breaks.
Caleb Dolberry and Jackson Peek scored 13 points each for the Panthers.
