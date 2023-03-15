The Skyline softball team’s season is just two weeks old, but the Vikings already have their first trophy of the season.
Skyline (6-0) went 3-0 on the way to winning the Fort Payne Tournament championship last weekend.
The Vikings defeated Ider 10-0 in the quarterfinal round on Friday before defeating Albertville 6-2 in the semifinals and Fort Payne 2-0 in the championship game on Saturday.
“Our pitchers and defense played really well this weekend and we managed to put up enough runs to win some games,” said Skyline head coach Slade Bellomy. “This being a pretty big tournament with us being the only (Class) 1A (team) says a lot about the fight our girls have. Great jumpstart to the season. I think this helps them understand what they are capable of if they just play ball and stay focused on their goal of making it back to (the state tournament at) Oxford.”
Samford commit Olivia Treece and reliever Brinna Wilson combined on a two-hit shutout in the win over Ider. Treece struck out six in three innings pitched while Wilson fanned one in an inning of work. At the plate, Brooke Cloud went 2-for-2 with a two-run double and four RBIs total and Blakely Stucky had an RBI single for the Vikings, who also got two hits from Jayla Ross and one each from Audra Bellomy, Treece, Eva Gates and Kenzie Manning.
Treece (three RBIs) and Audra Bellomy (two RBIs) combined to drive in five runs during the Vikings’ semifinal win over Albertville. Skyline also got an RBI double from Ross and singled from Stucky, Ella Dean and Sage Lewis. Treece pitched five innings and got her second win of the tournament. She allowed one earned run on one hit and one walk while recording nine strikeouts.
In the championship game, Skyline took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning when Brinlee Potts singled with one out and scored two batters later on Lewis’ RBI single. The Viking’ lead grew to 2-0 in the fourth when Treece doubled to start the inning and went to third on Potts’ single before scoring on Lewis’ RBI groundout.
That was enough run support for Treece and Nevaeh Buchanan, who got the win and the save respectively while allowing just three Fort Payne hits.
“Our pitchers and defense played really well this weekend and we managed to put up enough runs to win some games,” Slade Bellomy said. “Very good tournament (performance) for the girls this weekend.”
Scottsboro notches third-place finish — The Scottsboro Wildcats defeated a county rival before bouncing back from a loss to its TopCat rival to defeat Albertville in the Fort Payne Tournament’s third-place game Saturday night.
Scottsboro (8-3) opened the tournament with a 2-1 walk-off win over Pisgah in the quarterfinal round on Friday.
Shila Wadkins singled and her courtesy runner, Emma Cunningham, ultimately scored on Morgan Perkins’ RBI single to give Scottsboro a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Pisgah tied the game in the top of the fourth, but the Wildcats won it in the bottom of the fifth when Brooklyn Mcgee, on second base to start the inning via the tiebreaker procedure, scored on a Pisgah error. Wadkins had two of Scottsboro’s three hits while Anna Stuart Dawson had one. Dawson pitched a one-hitter for the Wildcats and finished with three strikeouts.
Scottsboro fell to Fort Payne 3-1 in the semifinals on Saturday afternoon. Scottsboro broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth when Alyssa Smart, on second to start the sixth inning, scored on Dawson’s two-out RBI single. But Fort Payne tied it in the bottom of the sixth on Carly Cash’s RBI double and then won it on Abby Phillips’ walk-off two-run homer. Kambrie Doss totaled two hits for Scottsboro while Dawson, Smart and Austin McNeese had one each. Smart recorded seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched.
The Wildcats rebounded from the loss with an 8-0 victory over Albertville in which Dawson pitched a one-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts. Scottsboro scored seven runs in the third inning, highlighted by RBI doubles by McGee and Ava Grace Long and RBI singles by Dawson and McNeese. McNeese finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Scottsboro while Smart, Doss, McGee, Perkins, Cunningham and Anna Claire Crocker had one hit each.
North Jackson finishes fifth — The Chiefs rebounded from a quarterfinal-round loss Friday to Albertville with a pair of shutout wins on Saturday to finish fifth in the Fort Payne Tournament.
The Chiefs closed out the tournament with a 4-0 win over Fyffe. North Jackson (4-4) took a 1-0 lead on Peyton Hill’s first-inning RBI single and went in front 2-0 on Destry Lambert’s solo homer in the third before adding two more runs in the fourth on an RBI triple from Haven Steeley, who eventually scored on a wild pitch. Hill totaled two hits for the Chiefs while Lambert, Steeley and Sarah Kate Garner had one hit each. Lambert struck out six over five innings pitched and Darcy McClendon pitched a scoreless inning in relief for North Jackson.
Before downing Fyffe, North Jackson posted a 5-0 win over. The Chiefs took a 1-0 lead when Garner led off the bottom of the first inning with a triple and scored on Avery Wynne’s RBI sacrifice fly. North Jackson added two runs in the bottom of the second on Jayda Hutchins’ RBI sacrifice fly, an Ider error and Wynne’s two-run double. Garner totaled two hits and two runs and Wynne had one hit and three RBIs for the Chiefs while Trinity Seale doubled and walked. Lambert allowed three hits while striking out for over five innings for the Chiefs in the circle while McClendon recorded on strikeout in one inning pitched.
North Jackson opened the tournament with a 1-0 quarterfinal loss to Albertville, which scored the game’s lone run in the top of the sixth. Seale pitched a complete game for the Chiefs, recording 11 strikeouts while allowing just one run on seven hits and no walks over seven innings. Lambert, Seale and Lanie Guinn had one hit each for North Jackson.
Pisgah finishes seventh — The Eagles bounced back from tough losses to Scottsboro and Fyffe to defeat Ider in the Fort Payne Tournament’s seventh-place game.
Pisgah (1-5) built a 6-2 lead after two innings — Fallon Starkey had a two-run double in the first inning for the Eagles and Claudia Barron and Campbell Barron had an RBI double and an RBI single respectively in the second inning — before Ider rallied in front 7-6 after scoring three runs in the third inning and two in the fourth. Pisgah tied the game in the bottom of the fourth on an Ider error before Madeline Flammia hit the game-winning homer. Flammia finished with two hits, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored for Pisgah while Starkey had one hit and two RBIs and Claudia Barron and Campbell Barron had one hit and one RBI each.
The Eagles opened the tournament with a 2-1 loss to Scottsboro. Starkey had an RBI single to tie the game in the fourth inning, but Scottsboro won it in the fifth in walk-off fashion by scoring on a Pisgah error.
Pisgah then fell 6-3 to Fyffe, which scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to get the win. Claudia Barron, Campbell Barron and Brelynn Chisenall had one hit and one RBI each for the Eagles.
NSM finishes 1-3 at DAR tournament — At Grant, North Sand Mountain posted a 1-3 mark in the DAR Tournament on Saturday.
NSM (3-3) opened the tournament with a 3-2 loss to Oneonta Caybree Dobbins and Leea Manley had the lone hits for the Bison while Dobbins recorded six strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
The Bison then fell 6-0 to Boaz. NSM had just three hits, two singles f rom Cheyenne Boatner and one from Chloe Giles. Chloe Davenport recorded two strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings pitched for the Bison.
NSM then got a measure of revenge on Oneonta, defeating the Redskins 2-1. NSM scored the go-ahead run when Kaleigh Roberts, on second base to start the inning because of tiebreaker procedures, ultimately scored on a wild pitch. Dobbins had NSM’s lone hit and also got the win on the mound, allowing two hits and a walk with three strikeouts over seven innings pitched.
NSM’s tournament stay ended with a loss to Sylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.