A surprise offensive move put Section at a disadvantage Friday night.
Class 4A Hanceville came out in the wishbone Friday night and used it to defeat the Lions 36-8.
“They came out in the wishbone and we hadn’t seen them in that,” said Section head coach Chris Hammon. “They put a 320-pound defensive tackle at fullback. We just had a hard time adjusting to it.”
Brosnan Ward rushed for a pair of first-half touchdowns (49 and 38 yards), while Bo Joles delivered a 70-yard touchdown strike to Logan Guthery to help Hanceville (2-7) earn a 21-0 halftime lead at Ray Talley Stadium. Karsen Wilbanks (40 yards) and Zach Campbell (75) recorded touchdown runs in the third quarter for the Bulldogs.
Section (5-4) got on the scoreboard on Jace Holcomb’s touchdown pass to Jacob Cooper. The duo connected again for the two-point conversion.
Section, which plays at Westbrook Christian in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs on Nov. 6, closes the regular season next Thursday night at Woodville.
“That’ll be a tough ball game, so we’ve got to go back to work Monday and fix our mistakes and get better,” Hammon said.
› Jake Winfrey of The Cullman Times contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.