Legion McCrary made plays on both sides of the football to help Class 2A No. 3-ranked Pisgah post a season-opening victory.
McCrary accounted for 117 total yards and three touchdowns on offense while posting two tackles and an interception on defense during Pisgah’s 42-27 victory over visiting Lexington.
The junior carried 11 times for 84 yards on and scored on touchdown runs of 44 and 11 yards for the Eagles. McCrary also caught a 36-yard touchdown pass.
For his efforts, McCrary has been named the Jackson County Sentinel Prep Football Honor Roll Player of the Week.
Other notable performances from Week 1 of the 2023 high school football season were:
Jake Jones, Scottsboro — The junior ran for 43 yards and a touchdown on eight carries while completing 6 of 9 passes for 87 yards during the Wildcats’ win over North Jackson.
Diego Holt, North Jackson — The junior ran for 76 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries on offense while recording 10 tackles on defense during the Chiefs’ loss to Scottsboro.
Landon Watkins, Pisgah — The sophomore ran for 99 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and caught a 31-yard touchdown pass on offense while posting two tackles on defense during the Eagles’ win over Lexington.
Hank Farmer, NSM — The senior ran for 104 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries on offense and recorded a team-high 10 tackles on defense during the Bison’s loss to Dade County (Ga.).
Antonio Brocks, Scottsboro — The sophomore ran for 71 yards and touchdown on four carries and caught a 30-yard pass during the Wildcats’ win over North Jackson.
Jakob Kirby, Pisgah — The senior caught 47-yard touchdown pass on offense and made 10 tackles on defense during the Eagles’ win over Lexington.
Josh Varner, Section — The senior ran for 87 yards on 15 carries and completed 4 of 6 passes for 18 yards during the Lions’ loss to Valley Head.
JD Martin, Pisgah — The senior recorded seven tackles and recovered a fumble during the Eagles’ win over Lexington.
Nick Jernagin, North Jackson — The senior ran for 59 yards on 10 carries and was 8-15 passing for 109 yards on offense while posting four tackles on defense during the Chiefs’ loss to Scottsboro.
Jett Jeffery, Pisgah — The sophomore caught three passes for 32 yards on offense, had seven tackles and a quarterback sack while also recovering an onside kick on special teams during Pisgah’s win over Lexington.
Austin Burger, Scottsboro — The senior recorded five tackles, including two for a loss, while also forcing a fumble during the Wildcats’ win over North Jackson.
Kaden Moore, NSM — The senior rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 36 yards during the Bison’s loss to Dade County (Ga.).
JJ Williams, Pisgah — The senior posted eight tackles, including two for a loss, during the Eagles’ win over Lexington.
Jacobi Edmondson, Scottsboro — The sophomore ran 63 yards and a touchdown on nine carries during the Wildcats’ win over North Jackson.
Corey Dempsey, Section — The senior posted eight tackles during the Lions’ loss to Valley Head.
Cruz Yates, NSM — The senior recorded five tackles and one quarterback sack during the Bison’s loss to Dade County (Ga.).
Mason Holcomb, Pisgah — The senior completed 6 of 13 passes for 129 yards and three touchdowns during the Eagles’ win over Lexington.
Luke Terrell, Scottsboro — The senior had five tackles on defense and returned to kickoffs for 60 yards during the Wildcats’ win over North Jackson.
Trevor Houston, North Jackson — The junior made five tackles, including two for a loss, and broke up a pass during the Chiefs’ loss to Scottsboro.
Cape Duncan, Pisgah — The sophomore made a team-high 11 tackles during the Eagles’ win over Lexington.
