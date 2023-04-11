Sexton signs

Scottsboro senior Tyson Sexton signed a letter of intent to play college basketball at the University of Montevallo. Seated (left to right) are Tristan Sexton, Tyson Sexton and Nikki Sexton. Standings are Scottsboro principal Brad Dudley, Scottsboro assistant principal Allyn Russell, Scottsboro assistant principal Scott Hodges, Scottsboro head basketball coach Jason Bell, Scottsboro assistant coach Tavaras Tolliver,  Scottsboro assistant coach Caleb Haynes and Scottsboro assistant coach Derek Borum.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

Tyson Sexton entered his senior season primed for another big year, but the Scottsboro point guard could not help but noticed what he didn’t have entering the 2022-23 season — college scholarship offers. 

College coaches’ use of the transfer portal has changed recruiting, and Sexton was a victim of the wait-and-see approach.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.