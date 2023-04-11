Tyson Sexton entered his senior season primed for another big year, but the Scottsboro point guard could not help but noticed what he didn’t have entering the 2022-23 season — college scholarship offers.
College coaches’ use of the transfer portal has changed recruiting, and Sexton was a victim of the wait-and-see approach.
“My friends, and family and coaches, they were telling me not to worry about it and just play,” said Sexton, adding that playing college basketball had been his goal for more than a decade. “It was stressful to not have offers. But I got an offer I’m really happy about it.”
Sexton wound up with two offers, one from Snead State Community College before landing one from the University of Montevallo in February. After a recruiting visit, Sexton was certain that Montevallo was the program for him.
“They really focus on being a family, that’s what we did here. I told them I didn’t want to go backwards or stay them same. I want to move forward,” Sexton said. “The foundation, family atmosphere we had here was great and Montevallo, I think, will be the same.”
Sexton signed his letter of intent with Montevallo during a signing ceremony at Scottsboro High School on Friday.
He joins a program that competes in the NCAA Division II’s Gulf South Conference. The Falcons went 10-18 in their first season under head coach Anthony Komara, a former UAH assistant coach charged with returning the Montevallo program to yearly contenders.
“Me and the coaches talk a lot. I’m excited about playing for them,” said Sexton, whose roommate will be former Guntersville standout Brandon Fussell.
Sexton was a two-time all-state player during his varsity career at Scottsboro. He was a Class 5A second-team all-state performer this past season after being a Class 6A third-team all-stater a year ago. Sexton finished his senior season averaging 15.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals while helping Scottsboro go 24-9 and win the Class 5A Northeast Regional championship to advance to the state tournament for the second time in three seasons. Sexton was the Class 5A Northeast Regional MVP and was selected to the Class 5A All-State Tournament after totaling 20 points and five rebounds in Scottsboro’s 70-51 loss to eventual undefeated 5A state champion Valley.
Sexton finished his career as Scottsboro’s second all-time leading scorer.
Scottsboro head coach Jason Bell said Sexton’s best days on the court are still in front on him.
“Once he reaches his full potential physically, there’s no telling how good he’s going to be. He’s going to get stronger, going to gain more weight, naturally get more explosive over the next four years. When he does that, coupled with his fundamentals and how well he shoots it, I can’t wait to see how good he’s going to be. I’m so proud he’s getting to go play and get his college paid for. Montevallo is getting a good one. They know they’re getting a good basketball player, but I hope they know they’re getting an even better person. I’m excited about his future.”
Sexton helped the Wildcats reach the state tournament twice by winning two regional championship, reach the regional finals three times and win three area championships. He thanked his teammates for helping him realize so many basketball dreams, especially fellow seniors Parker Bell and Seth Whitmire. The trio played together since they were nine-year-olds.
“Parker and Seth, for us to be playing together since we were nine, it’s crazy to think about all we’ve done,” Sexton said. “Parker is all over the records book for so many things. Seth didn’t get enough credit. Without him, I don’t know where we would’ve been at. Playing with them, we were super close and I’m glad that all our hard work from when we were little to now proved how good we could be.”
