Ronnie McCarver has been a fixture on the basketball sidelines in Jackson County for three decades.
But after four stops, a career coaching record of 837-316, two state championships, 10 Jackson County titles and 28 regional tournament teams, McCarver’s hall-of-fame has come to a close.
McCarver has resigned after 11 seasons as the varsity girls basketball coach at Skyline, where he turned the Vikings program into a year state-title contender and led the program to its first state championship.
McCarver called his departure from the coaching ranks a retirement, saying he’s already turned down some other coaching offers this spring. “Retired,” he said, adding “it would take a special opportunity” to bring him out of retirement.
The Scottsboro High School alum began his head-coaching career with the Paint Rock Valley girls during the 1992-93 season before coaching the Woodville varsity boys from 1994-96, leading the Panthers to a 73-29 record and the program’s lone Northeast Regional appearance. McCarver was named the varsity boys basketball head coach at Section prior to the 1996-97 season, leading the Lions to a 330-143 record in 16 seasons with six Jackson County Tournament championships, four Sand Mountain Tournament titles, 12 Northeast Regional appearances, three Northeast Regional championships, three state championship game appearances and one state championship. His 2002-03 Section team defeated J.F. Shields 47-44 to win the Class 1A Boys State championship.
In the summer of 2012, McCarver became the head coach of both the Skyline varsity girls and varsity boys teams. He coached the Skyline boys for eight years, tallying a 165-65 record with two Jackson County Tournament championships and six regional tournament appearances.
McCarver coached the Skyline girls for 11 seasons, posting a 269-79 record with three state tournament appearances, two runner-up finishes and the 2020-21 Class 1A Girls State championship, three Northeast Regional championships and nine regional tournament appearances.
McCarver is one of just three coaches to ever win an AHSAA Girls and Boys Basketball state championship. He took the Skyline girls and boys teams to the regional tournament in the same season five times.
While the Skyline boys program was doing well at the time he took it over, the Skyline girls program was coming off a tough stretch. But McCarver said the girls “bought in” to his style of coaching and style of play, turning the program into what it is now. The Vikings, who had never made the Jackson County Varsity Girls Tournament championship game before McCarver’s arrival, went to the finals 10 times and won the program’s first county championship last season.
“If you’d told me when I got there we’d go to the county finals every year but one, I’d thought you were crazy,” he said. “But once the girls got to believing, it became an expectation. The girls, I’m really proud of what they did in turning it around. It’s going to continue to be a winning (program). They’re going to continue to have success. I wanted to leave it in good shape and I think it is.”
McCarver’s current basketball plans include watching “a bunch of games” and helping his daughter Jordan a couple of days in practice this coming season. Jordan McCarver was recently named the varsity girls head basketball coach at Boaz High School after serving the previous three seasons on Ronnie McCarver’s coaching staff.
His daughter is one of many of his former player that became coaches.
“A lot of what we do is modeled after stuff we did when I played for him and when I coached for him,” said current Section head coach Derek Wynn. “He let me do a lot of stuff when I was an assistant for him that after I became a head coach, I realized he let me do that to prepare me to be a head coach. One of the highlights of my career was being his assistant. He’s still a resource you can go to about basketball.”
McCarver said all of his teams are “special” to him.
“They all have had different qualities that I remember that made them special,” McCarver said. “One thing I appreciate it is they always gave me everything they had. They did that and they believed in what we were doing, and that made my job easier.”
